Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Voyager 1's Thruster Swap Ensures Continued Operation of Aging Spacecraft in Interstellar Space

Voyager 1's Thruster Swap Ensures Continued Operation of Aging Spacecraft in Interstellar Space

NASA Voyager 1’s thruster issues are resolved with a strategic fix, ensuring continued data transmission from deep space.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 September 2024 17:06 IST
Voyager 1's Thruster Swap Ensures Continued Operation of Aging Spacecraft in Interstellar Space

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Model of NASA Voyager 1 spacecraft which is exploring outer regions of solar system

Highlights
  • Voyager 1 overcomes thruster issues in interstellar space
  • Ageing spacecraft uses thruster switch to maintain communication
  • NASA's repair ensures Voyager 1 continues its mission through 2027
Advertisement

Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object from Earth, has recently undergone a critical adjustment to its thruster system as it navigates the vast expanse of interstellar space. Despite being operational for 47 years, the spacecraft required a clever fix to maintain its alignment and continue sending valuable data back to Earth.

Voyager 1's Thruster Issue

Voyager 1, launched in 1977, faced difficulties with its thrusters, which are essential for keeping the spacecraft oriented correctly. The problem stemmed from a fuel tube clogging issue, a known problem that has affected the spacecraft for over two decades. The ageing spacecraft, which relies on a dwindling power supply, needed a strategic switch to a different set of thrusters to avoid potential communication loss.

The Complex Fix

Due to the spacecraft's advanced age and diminished power, engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) had to approach the problem with extra caution. The team decided to repurpose one of Voyager 1's attitude thruster branches, which had been inactive due to severe cold and power constraints.

To address this, they briefly activated a heater to warm the thruster before switching it on. This manoeuvre was critical to ensure the spacecraft remained properly oriented and capable of relaying data.

Voyager's Ongoing Mission

Voyager 1, along with its twin Voyager 2, was originally launched to explore the outer reaches of the solar system. Over time, both spacecraft have provided invaluable information about distant planets and the space beyond our solar system. Despite the technical hurdles, Voyager 1 continues to send data and is expected to remain operational through at least the 50th anniversary of its mission in 2027.

Future Prospects

Engineers at JPL are committed to maintaining the spacecraft's functionality as long as possible. The recent adjustments demonstrate the ongoing ingenuity required to manage and extend the life of these historic missions. As Voyager 1 ventures further into interstellar space, its ability to adapt to new challenges will continue to be proof of the longevity and resilience of human space exploration.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Science, Space, Voyager 1, NASA, interstellar space, spacecraft, Engineering
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asteroid Apophis May Still Have a Small Chance of Hitting Earth in 2029, Study Reveals
Record High: 19 People Now Orbit Earth Following Latest Soyuz Launch

Related Stories

Voyager 1's Thruster Swap Ensures Continued Operation of Aging Spacecraft in Interstellar Space
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad 2 Lite With 10.95-Inch 2K Display Launched in India: See Price
  2. iPhone 16 Series Said to Support Faster Charging Speeds than iPhone 15
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leak; Could Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
  4. Apple Receives FDA Approval to Enable AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aids Feature
  5. Realme P2 Pro 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: See Price
  6. Intel Launches Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPUs in India With These Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14T Series Complete Specifications, Price Leaked Ahead of September 26 Launch
  2. Honor 200 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for September 19; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  3. Gemini Live With Multiple Voices Reportedly Rolling Out to Free Gemini Users on Android
  4. NASA Shares Red Spider Nebula Photos, Showcasing Fiery Colours and Massive Shockwaves
  5. Ancient DNA Reveals a Distinct Neanderthal Lineage That Evolved Separately for Over 50,000 Years
  6. Voyager 1's Thruster Swap Ensures Continued Operation of Aging Spacecraft in Interstellar Space
  7. Asteroid Apophis May Still Have a Small Chance of Hitting Earth in 2029, Study Reveals
  8. Record High: 19 People Now Orbit Earth Following Latest Soyuz Launch
  9. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Pad 2 Lite With 10.95-Inch Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »