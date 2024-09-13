Technology News
English Edition

Record High: 19 People Now Orbit Earth Following Latest Soyuz Launch

A new record of 19 people in Earth orbit is set with the latest Soyuz launch, adding to the ISS and other space missions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 September 2024 16:55 IST
Record High: 19 People Now Orbit Earth Following Latest Soyuz Launch

Photo Credit: NASA+

A Russian Soyuz rocket launched three people to the ISS on September 11

Highlights
  • Record 19 people in Earth orbit following Soyuz launch
  • Crew includes NASA and Russian astronauts joining ISS
  • Polaris Dawn mission and Tiangong station also contribute
Advertisement

On September 11, 2024, Earth reached a new milestone in space travel, with a record 19 people currently orbiting our planet. This new record was set when a Russian Soyuz rocket launched three new astronauts towards the International Space Station (ISS). The previous record of 17 was set last year. This significant increase in human presence in space highlights the growing activity and collaboration in the realm of space exploration.

Soyuz Launches New Crew

The Soyuz mission took off on September 11, 2024, carrying NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner. Their arrival at the ISS is expected to take place around 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on the same day.

This trio joins the existing nine astronauts aboard the ISS, including NASA's Michael Barratt, Tracy Caldwell-Dyson, Matthew Dominick, Jeanette Epps, Barry Wilmore, and Suni Williams, along with cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Alexander Grebenkin, and Oleg Kononenko.

International and Private Space Missions

Currently, three astronauts are residing on China's Tiangong space station: Li Cong, Li Guangsu, and Ye Guangfu. Additionally, four astronauts are on the Polaris Dawn mission aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. This mission, which began on September 10, 2024, aims to set new records in private space exploration, including a planned spacewalk by Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis on September 12, 2024.

Records and Milestones

The record for the most people in space at one time was 20, set briefly in May 2023 and then again on January 26, 2024. This record was achieved when six space tourists joined 14 astronauts in orbit. For those who consider the Kármán line as the boundary of space, the record for most people in space remains at 19, tied by the Soyuz launch and Blue Origin's suborbital New Shepard mission on December 11, 2021.

This achievement reflects the growing pace of human space exploration and international cooperation in orbit.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Soyuz, ISS, Polaris Dawn, science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Two Colour Options
iPhone 16 Series Said to Support up to 45W Wired Fast Charging, 50 Percent Faster Than iPhone 15

Related Stories

Record High: 19 People Now Orbit Earth Following Latest Soyuz Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P2 Pro 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: See Price
  2. iPhone 16 Series Said to Support Faster Charging Speeds than iPhone 15
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leak; Could Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
#Latest Stories
  1. Asteroid Apophis May Still Have a Small Chance of Hitting Earth in 2029, Study Reveals
  2. Record High: 19 People Now Orbit Earth Following Latest Soyuz Launch
  3. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme Pad 2 Lite With 10.95-Inch Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. WazirX’s Moratorium Plan Backed by Just 441 Users Amidst Widespread Social Media Backlash
  6. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 China Launch Date Set for October 14: Report
  7. OpenAI o1 Series AI Models With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Released
  8. Microsoft Plans to Make Windows More Resilient to CrowdStrike-Like Incidents via New Platform
  9. Google Chrome Safety Check Update Brings One-Tap Unsubscribe from Notifications and Other Features
  10. Realme P2 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »