Boeing Starliner Lands Safely After 3-Month ISS Mission, NASA Confirms Safe Crew Landing

Boeing’s Starliner completes its three-month ISS mission, landing safely in New Mexico. NASA confirms a safe crew landing.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 September 2024 09:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA TV

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft landed by parachute in New Mexico on September 7

Highlights
  • Boeing Starliner lands safely in New Mexico after ISS mission.
  • NASA confirms Starliner safe for crew landing despite delays.
  • Astronauts Wilmore and Williams reassigned due to thruster issues.
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has completed its Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission, landing safely at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on September 7, 2024. After more than three months in space, the uncrewed capsule returned with a successful parachute-assisted landing at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT). This marked the end of a mission initially planned for just ten days, but delays arose due to thruster issues experienced as the capsule neared the International Space Station (ISS). Although no astronauts were on board, NASA confirmed that they would have been unharmed if they had been.

Safe Landing Despite Challenges

NASA's Steve Stich, manager of the Commercial Crew Program, explained during a press conference that Starliner's descent followed the planned procedure. The spacecraft performed its deorbit burn, re-entry, and landing as designed. According to Stich, even with crew aboard, the landing would have been equally safe, despite the unexpected problems during the mission. Boeing and NASA have spent the past three months at White Sands performing tests to understand the thruster malfunction, which delayed Starliner's return.

Astronaut Reassignment and Starliner's Future

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, initially part of the mission, had to be reassigned. They were originally scheduled to return after ten days but will now stay on the ISS for ten months. Wilmore and Williams will return to Earth on SpaceX's Crew Dragon in February 2025, after Crew-9's rotation.

The future of Starliner's operations remains uncertain, with plans for its crew transport missions to the ISS now delayed until at least August 2025. Boeing's Commercial Crew Program vice president, Mark Nappi, confirmed that the data from this mission will be reviewed to decide the next steps for the spacecraft.

Further reading: NASA, Boeing Starliner, ISS, Science
Ahmedabad’s Municipal Corporation Begins Scouting for Blockchain Developers: Here’s Why
Chang’e 5 Probe Reveals Volcanic Activity on the Moon Occurred Much Earlier Than Previously Believed

