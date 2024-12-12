Technology News
English Edition

Cold Moon of 2024 Rises in Taurus, Accompanied by Jupiter and Bright Stars

The 2024 Cold Moon peaks on December 15, marking the year's final full moon in a spectacular celestial display with Jupiter.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 December 2024 11:19 IST
Cold Moon of 2024 Rises in Taurus, Accompanied by Jupiter and Bright Stars

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The phases of the Moon for December 2024.

Highlights
  • Cold Moon peaks on December 15, 2024, concluding the lunar year.
  • Appears in the Taurus constellation with Jupiter as a celestial companion
  • Coincides with the Geminid meteor shower for a unique skywatching event.
Advertisement

The last full moon of the year, referred to as the Cold Moon, will illuminate the night sky on Sunday, December 15, 2024. According to reports, it will reach its peak at 4:01 a.m. EST and can be observed during its ascent later that evening. Positioned in the Taurus constellation, it will be accompanied by some of the brightest stars, alongside Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system. The phenomenon will mark the conclusion of both the astronomical fall and the lunar cycle for the year.

Cultural and Historical Significance

The Cold Moon, derived from the Mohawk culture, is named for its appearance just a week before the December solstice, the longest night in the Northern Hemisphere. Other names, including the Long Nights Moon and the Moon Before Yule, highlight its association with ancient seasonal festivals. In Celtic traditions, it has been referred to as the Oak Moon. Sources indicate that the naming conventions reflect the lunar calendar's ties to winter rituals and agricultural cycles.

Celestial Highlights for Observers

The moon will appear at its highest point in the sky during this event, opposite the sun's lowest position in the daytime sky. Skywatchers are encouraged to use binoculars or telescopes to observe the lunar surface as it rises above the horizon. Reports suggest that the alignment will coincide with the Geminid meteor shower, though the moon's brightness may limit visibility of meteors.

Upcoming Lunar Events

The Cold Moon will be followed by the Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025. Astronomers have highlighted Jupiter's prominence throughout December, making it an excellent target for stargazers. According to NASA, Saturn will also remain visible, albeit with its rings gradually appearing edge-on as they approach their 2025 alignment.

Observers are advised to dress warmly for this cold-weather celestial display and take advantage of early nightfall to appreciate the winter sky.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cold Moon, December Full Moon, Jupiter, Lunar Events, Winter Skywatching
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Willow: All You Need to Know About the Quantum Processor That Outperforms World's Best Supercomputer
LG's ‘Xboom by Will.i.am’ to Be Unveiled at CES 2025; Xboom Buds Expected
Cold Moon of 2024 Rises in Taurus, Accompanied by Jupiter and Bright Stars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  2. Realme 14x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range, Build Details Revealed
  3. Apple Brings ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest iOS 18.2 Update
  4. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta Now Available for CMF Phone 1 With These Features
  5. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  6. OpenAI's Canvas Tool Now Available to All ChatGPT Users
  7. Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11 Rolling Out to Users in India
  8. Realme Neo 7 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Cognition Labs' AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Is Now Generally Available
  10. Poco M7 5G India Variant With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. Kalinga Tamil Version Set to Premiere on Aha Tamil: Date, Cast, Plot, and More
  2. Dogs Demonstrate Intentional Communication Using Soundboards, Study Finds
  3. Cold Moon of 2024 Rises in Taurus, Accompanied by Jupiter and Bright Stars
  4. I Am Kathalan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Naslen's Thriller?
  5. How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Mary Now Streaming on Netflix: Watch Noa Cohen and Anthony Hopkins in Biblical Drama
  7. iOS 18.2 for iPhone With Image Playground and More Apple Intelligence Features Rolls Out: What’s New
  8. Google Updates Gemini AI Design on Web Interface and Android App
  9. Reliance Jio Launches Rs 2,025 New Year Welcome Plan 2025: See Benefits, Validity
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Feature In-House Exynos 2500 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »