Cold Moon of 2024 Rises in Taurus, Accompanied by Jupiter and Bright Stars

The last full moon of the year, referred to as the Cold Moon, will illuminate the night sky on Sunday, December 15, 2024. According to reports, it will reach its peak at 4:01 a.m. EST and can be observed during its ascent later that evening. Positioned in the Taurus constellation, it will be accompanied by some of the brightest stars, alongside Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system. The phenomenon will mark the conclusion of both the astronomical fall and the lunar cycle for the year.

Cultural and Historical Significance

The Cold Moon, derived from the Mohawk culture, is named for its appearance just a week before the December solstice, the longest night in the Northern Hemisphere. Other names, including the Long Nights Moon and the Moon Before Yule, highlight its association with ancient seasonal festivals. In Celtic traditions, it has been referred to as the Oak Moon. Sources indicate that the naming conventions reflect the lunar calendar's ties to winter rituals and agricultural cycles.

Celestial Highlights for Observers

The moon will appear at its highest point in the sky during this event, opposite the sun's lowest position in the daytime sky. Skywatchers are encouraged to use binoculars or telescopes to observe the lunar surface as it rises above the horizon. Reports suggest that the alignment will coincide with the Geminid meteor shower, though the moon's brightness may limit visibility of meteors.

Upcoming Lunar Events

The Cold Moon will be followed by the Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025. Astronomers have highlighted Jupiter's prominence throughout December, making it an excellent target for stargazers. According to NASA, Saturn will also remain visible, albeit with its rings gradually appearing edge-on as they approach their 2025 alignment.

Observers are advised to dress warmly for this cold-weather celestial display and take advantage of early nightfall to appreciate the winter sky.