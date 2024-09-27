Technology News
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobile Phones

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 provides additional discounts for HDFC card holders.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2024 19:03 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobile Phones

iPhone 15 is listed for Rs. 54,999

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 brings discounts on electronics
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 is now live for all shoppers
  • iPhone 15, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and more are listed with discounts
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 has kicked off with great discounts on products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, home appliances, smart TVs, fashion products, and more. As always, smartphones ranging from the flagship iPhone 15 to CMF Phone 1 are listed with discounts during the sale. Handsets with durable design, top-quality cameras, large screens, and big batteries are currently selling on the e-commerce website with affordable price tags.  

Best Phone Deals During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024

Brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, Realme, and more are selling their handsets in all price ranges at discounted rates during the ongoing Flipkart sale. Besides the usual discounts, HDFC Bank debit and credit card customers will get a 10 percent instant discount. Further, Flipkart Axis Bank card users can avail of offers. There are exchange offers, UPI-based discounts and no-cost EMI options. 

Last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max model is priced at Rs. 1,19,999 in the sale. This can be lowered further by applying card-based discounts and exchange options. Google's brand-new Pixel 9 Pro XL is listed with discounted price tag. If you are looking for budget-friendly and feature-heavy options, you can consider the Galaxy S23 5G or the Realme GT 6

We've handpicked some great deals on mobile phones you can avail of during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024. Buyers can compare prices with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale deals to avail the best deals. 

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
iPhone 15 Pro Max Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,19,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Rs. 95,999 Rs. 37,999
Motorola Edge 50 Neo Rs. 29,999 Rs. 23,999
Nothing Phone 2a Rs. 25,999 Rs. 20,999
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Rs. 1,24,999     Rs. 1,00,999
Oppo K12X 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Rs. 79,999 Rs. 27,999
Realme GT 6 Rs. 43,999 Rs. 40,999
         Vivo V40                  Rs. 39,999            Rs. 31,999        
iPhone 15  Rs. 69,999 Rs. 54,999

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use
  • Bright curved AMOLED screen
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Long lasting battery, fast charging
  • Industry-standard software support window
  • Has an IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
  • Rear panel attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges
Read detailed Realme GT 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Impressive AI features
  • Quality rear cameras
  • Long-term software commitment
  • Video Boost works brilliantly
  • Bad
  • Portrait mode needs work
  • Average battery life
  • 45W charger not available in India
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5060mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart, Sale Offers, Discount Sale
