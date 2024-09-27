Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobile Phones

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 has kicked off with great discounts on products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, home appliances, smart TVs, fashion products, and more. As always, smartphones ranging from the flagship iPhone 15 to CMF Phone 1 are listed with discounts during the sale. Handsets with durable design, top-quality cameras, large screens, and big batteries are currently selling on the e-commerce website with affordable price tags.

Best Phone Deals During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024

Brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, Realme, and more are selling their handsets in all price ranges at discounted rates during the ongoing Flipkart sale. Besides the usual discounts, HDFC Bank debit and credit card customers will get a 10 percent instant discount. Further, Flipkart Axis Bank card users can avail of offers. There are exchange offers, UPI-based discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max model is priced at Rs. 1,19,999 in the sale. This can be lowered further by applying card-based discounts and exchange options. Google's brand-new Pixel 9 Pro XL is listed with discounted price tag. If you are looking for budget-friendly and feature-heavy options, you can consider the Galaxy S23 5G or the Realme GT 6.

We've handpicked some great deals on mobile phones you can avail of during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024. Buyers can compare prices with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale deals to avail the best deals.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.