iOS 26 Beta 4 rolled out to developers and early adopters on Tuesday, and the latest release contains a clue about an unreleased HomePod device that could be equipped with a display. Previous reports indicate that Apple has been working on a new smart home device as part of its HomePod smart speaker lineup. The device is expected to sport a touchscreen display and offer support for controlling smart home devices. It is also said to support Siri and other apps and services from Apple.

iOS 26 Location Setting Points to HomePod That 'Shows' Information

A new reference to a HomePod setting was spotted by MacRumors on the latest iOS 26 developer beta. This setting points to a HomePod speaker that can "show" users information based on their current location, while both of Apple's current smart speaker models are not equipped with a display.

According to the publication, a HomePod setting on iOS 26 Beta 4 includes the following text: "Your HomePod won't be able to show you the local weather, time, or respond to Siri requests about your area." It's unclear whether the text for this setting (or warning popup) is visible to users, or part of strings of iOS 26 code.

The HomePod and HomePod Mini lack a display, which means that Apple might have accidentally referred to an upcoming HomePod model that is equipped with a touchscreen display. These models currently offer basic Siri support, in the form of voice commands.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously stated that Apple planned to announce a HomePod with a display in March, but the launch was deferred due to the delayed release of its advanced Siri voice assistant, while another report pointed to the new iOS 26 redesign. At the time, the journalist said that Apple was allowing some employees to test the device in their homes.

The rumoured HomePod model with a display reportedly bears the codename J490, and it is said to sport a square-shaped touchscreen display. It is also expected to offer support for the Siri voice assistant and HomeKit controls for smart home devices. It could also feature various apps from the company like Apple Music, Photos, and Apple News, according to previous reports.