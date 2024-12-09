Apple’s HomePod Tipped to Come With 6 or 7 Inch OLED Display

Apple is expected to launch a new HomePod next year. Previous reports have suggested several key details about the purported smart speaker. It is tipped to come with a large touch-supported screen supplied by China's Tianma firm. An earlier leak had suggested this feature, and now a new report has made similar claims. Other details about the smart speaker have surfaced online over the past few months as well. The launch timeline of the third-gen HomePod has been hinted at earlier, too.

New Apple HomePod Display

A report by SE Daily claims that the third-generation HomePod from Apple will likely sport a 6-inch to 7-inch OLED display. The Cupertino-based tech giant will use OLED panels by Tianma. An earlier leak had claimed that the upcoming HomePod model will get a 7-inch panel from Tianma.

The older had leak claimed that Tianma would likely provide display panels for Apple's iPad models in the coming years. Tianma is an electronic technology company which is popular for manufacturing displays for Android smartphones.

Previous reports suggested that an upcoming HomePod speaker unit could be powered by an A18 chipset and have support for Apple Intelligence. It has been tipped to carry a square display instead of a rectangular one, which is primarily seen in tablets.

The HomePod is expected to be equipped with a customisable lock screen with multiple clock faces. It may have an in-built camera to support video conferencing apps like FaceTime. The camera may be able to recognise hand gestures, that could be used to control the smart speaker.

Initial reports claimed that the third generation of Apple's HomePod could be unveiled in the first half of 2025. A recent report suggests that the production of the speaker may not begin until the third quarter of 2025. This delay is reportedly a result of the company continuing to work on the software for the smart speaker. It may launch by the end of 2025.