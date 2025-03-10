Technology News
Apple’s Smart Home Hub Launch Reportedly Postponed Due to Siri Delays

Its debut may largely depend upon Apple's development of the promised advanced version of Siri, Gurman suggests.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 15:14 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Canibano

Apple's rumoured HomePod may get a 7-inch LCD screen with support for notifications and media controls

Highlights
  • Gurman says the delay is due to struggles with advanced Siri development
  • Apple is reported to have started internal testing with select employees
  • The smart home hub may include AI capabilities via Apple Intelligence
Apple has been rumoured to be developing a smart home hub for quite some time now. It was expected to be launched some time in March as the latest addition to the company's portfolio of smart home products but now faces a postponement, according to a seasoned journalist. This is attributed to the struggles faced by the Cupertino-based technology giant in developing a more advanced version of Siri, whose capabilities the purported smart home device may largely depend upon.

This information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, the journalist highlighted that Apple initially had plans to announce its new smart home hub in March but those are now in jeopardy. Its debut is said to largely depend upon the company's development of the promised advanced Siri which the purported device would leverage.

Until it launches, the iPhone maker has reportedly commenced an internal home testing programme, allowing select employees to take the aforementioned device home and provide feedback. Gurman previously claimed that it may be “Apple's most significant release of the year”, one which would become the “first step toward a bigger role in the smart home.”

Expected Features

While details are scarce, past reports suggest that the purported smart home hub has been codenamed J490. It may also feature a touchscreen with a square display. Similar to the Apple TV interface, its screen is speculated to have a customisable lock UI with multiple clock faces. Reports hint towards the inclusion of video conferencing capabilities leveraging an in-built camera, along with hand gesture recognition as a control mechanism.

Another reported feature of the purported smart home hub is user identification. Similar to the existing HomePod, it could allow users to make personal requests via voice commands. It may also have media playback capabilities and also work as an AirPlay receiver.

Its launch is also expected to make it the first Apple smart home device to offer AI capabilities, courtesy of the iPhone maker's Apple Intelligence suite. Speculated to be powered by the same A18 SoC as the iPhone 16 models, it may support the company's advanced Siri, which is said to be one of the reasons behind its postponed launch.

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade in Losses, Majority Altcoins Fail to See Gains

