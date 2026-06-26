Apple on Thursday increased the prices of several products in India and global markets, with some products seeing price hikes of up to Rs. 1 lakh. The revision applies to devices across categories, including Mac computers, MacBook, iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has revised prices across much of its hardware portfolio, the iPhone lineup remains untouched for now. The move comes weeks after Apple CEO Tim Cook warned that soaring memory and storage prices had made price increases "unavoidable".

Apple Price Hike

The latest price revision spans multiple product categories, with MacBooks, desktop Macs, iPads, Apple TV models, and HomePod speakers all becoming more expensive in India. The company has attributed the increase to an unprecedented rise in global DRAM and NAND flash storage prices, driven largely by growing demand for AI infrastructure.

The biggest impact, perhaps, is on the MacBook Air lineup. The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip now starts at Rs. 1,49,900, compared to its previous price of Rs. 1,20,900. The hugely popular MacBook Neo has also become expensive, seeing a Rs. 10,000 increase from Rs. 69,900 to Rs. 79,900.

Pricing for the MacBook Pro family has also been significantly revised. The M5 MacBook Pro now costs Rs. 2,39,900, up from Rs. 1,69,900. The M5 Max variant, meanwhile, has seen its price soar from Rs. 3,99,900 to a staggering Rs. 4,99,900. Desktop Macs have not been spared either, with the Mac mini M4 now retailing at Rs. 94,900, compared to its previous price of Rs. 59,900.

Moving on, Apple's price hikes impact the iPad lineup as well. For example, the iPad Air now costs Rs. 89,900 compared to its previous price of Rs. 64,900. The base iPad, the 11th-generation iPad, has also seen its price rise from Rs. 39,900 to Rs. 49,900. The flagship iPad Pro, meanwhile, has crossed the Rs. 1.39 lakh mark.

The tech giant's home entertainment portfolio is also said to have witnessed steep price revisions. The Apple TV 4K is now priced at Rs. 25,900, up from Rs. 14,900, while the HomePod mini's price has also gone up from Rs. 10,900 to Rs. 15,900.

Product Old Price Revised Price Difference MacBook Neo Rs. 69,900 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 10,000 MacBook Air M5 (13-inch) Rs. 1,20,900 Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 29,000 MacBook Pro M5 (14-inch) Rs. 1,69,900 Rs. 2,39,900 Rs. 70,000 MacBook Pro M5 Max (14-inch) Rs. 3,99,900 Rs. 4,99,900 Rs. 1,00,000 Mac mini M4 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 94,900 Rs. 35,000 iPad (11th Gen) Rs. 39,900 Rs. 49,900 Rs. 10,000 iPad mini Rs. 49,900 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 20,000 iPad Air (11-inch M4) Rs. 64,900 Rs. 89,900 Rs. 25,000 iPad Pro (M5) Rs. 99,900 Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 40,000 Apple TV 4K Rs. 14,900 Rs. 25,900 Rs. 11,000 HomePod Rs. 32,900 Rs. 44,900 Rs. 12,000 HomePod mini Rs. 10,900 Rs. 15,900 Rs. 5,000

Despite the price revision across categories, Apple has yet to increase the prices of iPhones in India or the global markets

The revised pricing comes shortly after Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged in an interview that the company had absorbed higher component costs for as long as possible, but could no longer continue doing so.

"Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," Cook reportedly said. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable."

This was attributed to the sharp increase in prices of DRAM and storage components, affecting the supply chain and causing prices to skyrocket. While Cook stopped short of revealing the timeline of the anticipated price hike, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently suggested that Apple was unlikely to wait until the launch of the iPhone 18 lineup before implementing price increases.