Google Updates Its ‘G’ Logo Icon With New Gradient Design Replacing Solid Colour Sections

The icon's colours now blend into each other instead of occupying a distinct segment.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 15:32 IST
This is the first major update to the company's iconography since 2015

Highlights
  • The change was first spotted on the Google Search app for iOS
  • The new design features blended gradients instead of solid colours
  • The main six-letter ‘GOOGLE’ logo remains unchanged.
Google has silently updated its iconic ‘G' logo with a new design, nearly 10 years after it was refreshed with the modern Product Sans typeface. The previously visible icon comprised sections featuring solid colours in line with the Mountain View-based tech giant's colour scheme, with each block having a well-defined boundary. Following the update, the Google 'G' logo now has a design that has colours blending into each other, giving it a gradient appearance.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the updated ‘G' icon is now visible on the Google Search app for iOS. However, its Android counterpart still shows the old version on the Google Play Store. While it still retains the familiar blue, green, red, and yellow colour scheme that has become synonymous with the tech giant, the colours now blend into each other instead of occupying a distinct segment.

Following the update, the red now blends into yellow, yellow into green, and finally, green into blue, completing the gradient appearance. This change is speculated to bring the icon in line with some of its newer products, such as Gemini which already has a blue, purple, and pink colour gradient across its logo as well as several elements of the user interface. Meanwhile, the experimental AI Mode in Google Search also has a gradient appearance comprising Google's colours.

However, there doesn't appear to be any change to the six-letter ‘GOOGLE' logo and it still has the familiar design with each alphabet represented by one of the four colours part of the company's colour scheme.

The updated icon is said to be the most notable change in 10 years. In September 2015, Google introduced a new mobile-friendly ‘G' logo with a more modern typeface called Product Sans. Prior to this, the company had a lowercase ‘g' icon which appeared in a single shade of blue. It also updated its six-letter logo with a sans-serif typeface, similar to the one being used by Google's newly created holding company, Alphabet.

Further reading: Google, google logo, Google icons, Gemini
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
