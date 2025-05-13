Google has silently updated its iconic ‘G' logo with a new design, nearly 10 years after it was refreshed with the modern Product Sans typeface. The previously visible icon comprised sections featuring solid colours in line with the Mountain View-based tech giant's colour scheme, with each block having a well-defined boundary. Following the update, the Google 'G' logo now has a design that has colours blending into each other, giving it a gradient appearance.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the updated ‘G' icon is now visible on the Google Search app for iOS. However, its Android counterpart still shows the old version on the Google Play Store. While it still retains the familiar blue, green, red, and yellow colour scheme that has become synonymous with the tech giant, the colours now blend into each other instead of occupying a distinct segment.

Following the update, the red now blends into yellow, yellow into green, and finally, green into blue, completing the gradient appearance. This change is speculated to bring the icon in line with some of its newer products, such as Gemini which already has a blue, purple, and pink colour gradient across its logo as well as several elements of the user interface. Meanwhile, the experimental AI Mode in Google Search also has a gradient appearance comprising Google's colours.

However, there doesn't appear to be any change to the six-letter ‘GOOGLE' logo and it still has the familiar design with each alphabet represented by one of the four colours part of the company's colour scheme.

The updated icon is said to be the most notable change in 10 years. In September 2015, Google introduced a new mobile-friendly ‘G' logo with a more modern typeface called Product Sans. Prior to this, the company had a lowercase ‘g' icon which appeared in a single shade of blue. It also updated its six-letter logo with a sans-serif typeface, similar to the one being used by Google's newly created holding company, Alphabet.