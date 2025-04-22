Moto Tag has been launched in India, months after it was unveiled by the Lenovo-owned company. The location tracker offers support for Google's Find My Device network. It is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that is compatible with Android devices, and it also features an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. Notably, Motorola initially introduced the tracker in the US in June 2024, and it is priced at $29 (roughly Rs. 2,423). Earlier this year, competing OEMs Noise and Boat also introduced Bluetooth trackers in the country, namely the Noise Tag 1 and the Boat Tag, respectively.

Moto Tag Price in India, Availability

Moto Tag price in India is set at Rs. 2,299 and will be available for purchase in the country soon via Flipkart and the Moto India website. The wireless tracker is offered in Jade Green and Starlight Blue colour options in the country.

Moto Tag Features

With support for Google's Find My Device network, the Moto Tag can help users track lost items. It is claimed to offer precise location-tracking capabilities when used with a UWB-capable smartphone. The 'Precision Finding' feature is said to be capable of accurately locating the tracker, even when it is offline.

The Bluetooth tracker can be used to keep track of objects such as keys, purse, luggage, or larger ones like bikes and vehicles. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and is compatible with devices running Android 9 (Android Pie) or newer. A dedicated ringer button helps users track misplaced phones. The same button can be used as a remote capture button when clicking photos.

The Moto Tag is equipped with a replaceable CR2032 battery that is said to last for up to one year. It is said to offer end-to-end encryption for location information, which allows only the owner of the Moto Tag to locate their objects.

The device supports manual scanning to check for unwanted trackers, and it is also said to alert other users if it is moving along with them for a specified period of time. The tracker has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The plastic body of the tracker measures 31.9 x 8mm in size and weighs 7.5g

