Vivo T4 Pro is scheduled to be launched in India next week. In recent days, the company has been teasing several details about the handset, including its battery and chipset. Now, we have an idea about the camera system it will offer. As per a teaser, the Vivo T4 Pro will be headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony sensor. It will be accompanied by a telephoto shooter offering 3X periscope zoom.

Vivo T4 Pro Camera Details Teased

Flipkart has launched a dedicated microsite for the Vivo T4 Pro in India, detailing the features of the upcoming handset. It is confirmed to pack a triple rear camera system. It will comprise a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel Sony 3X periscope telephoto lens.

There is also an unspecified third sensor, which is placed outside the vertical camera island.

Camera specifications of the upcoming Vivo T4 Pro

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Vivo claims the T4 Pro is its offering in the segment to offer 3X periscope zoom. It will also enable 10X Telephoto Stage Portrait — a feature also seen on the recently launched Vivo V60.

The Vivo T4 Pro will also feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo T4 Pro Specifications (Confirmed)

The company has already confirmed several other specifications of the Vivo T4 Pro ahead of its August 26 launch. It will sport a quad-curved AMOLED display and have a 7.53mm thickness. Powering the handset will be a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Teaser images also indicate the presence of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The Vivo T4 Pro will pack a 6,500mAh battery.

Alongside the triple rear camera setup, there appears to be a ring-like Aura Light feature, which has been seen on previous Vivo models as well. The brand has teased that the upcoming Vivo T4 Pro will be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India, and will be offered via Flipkart.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the India launch date of the Vivo T4 Pro.

