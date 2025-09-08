Technology News
English Edition

Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store

Google recently listed the Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor, the third-generation wired variant on the Google Home app, as per an earlier report.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 19:24 IST
Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store

Photo Credit: Google

Google Nest Cam (Battery) features an built-in battery

Highlights
  • Google Nest Cam (Wired, Third Gen) could be offered in three colourways
  • Google Nest Doorbell might feature a pill-shaped design
  • The Nest devices were recently spotted in the Google Home app
Advertisement

Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor third-generation wired variants were recently listed on the Google Home app, along with the next-generation Nest Doorbell. Meanwhile, the purported images of these products have also surfaced online, hinting that the next-generation smart home devices could resemble their predecessors in terms of design. Now, a Reddit user has revealed that the Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor, along with the upcoming Nest Doorbell, are already on shelves at a retail store in the US.

Google Nest Outdoor and Indoor Cams, Doorbell With 2K Spotted Inside Home Depot

Reddit user r/qowudyeibflsla posted two images showing the next-generation Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor and Nest Doorbell that they claim were taken at Home Depot, a US-based retail chain. The image shows the smart home devices in new packaging that reveals a few features, and colourways of the upcoming smart cameras.

The upcoming Google Nest Doorbell and Nest Cam Outdoor & Indoor are seen with a 2K symbol. This means that the two closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) and the Doorbell might feature support for 2K video recording.

This is in line with the previously leaked specifications of the devices, which also revealed that they might support a zoom and crop feature allowing users to digitally zoom up to 6x on subjects. The next-generation Nest Doorbell could be offered in white and black colourways.

Previous models of the Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor, and the Nest Doorbell come in Wired and Battery models. The latter packs an in-built battery for uninterrupted video recording. The Wired variant, on the other hand, requires an electricity connection for them to function continuously. The alleged boxes of the three new Google Nest devices mention the word “Wired”, hinting that they could be the wired variants.

This comes days after the Google Nest Cam Outdoor & Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen) and the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 3rd Gen) were reportedly spotted on the Google Home app. The renders of the devices have also been shared in the past, hinting that they will carry a similar design to the previous generations of surveillance cameras. The Nest Doorbell (Wired, Third Gen) was shown in a pill-shaped body, with a camera lens placed on top and a ring button placed at the bottom.

Additionally, the Google Nest Cam Outdoor & Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen) and the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 3rd Gen) have reportedly been codenamed “linosa”, “ustica”, and “rhodes”, respectively. While the Nest Cam Outdoor (Wired, Second Gen) is said to come in Snow and Hazel colourways, the Nest Cam Indoor (Wired, Third Gen) might launch in Snow, Berry, and Hazel colourways. Moreover, the Nest Doorbell (Wired, Third Gen) was previously reported to ship in Snow, Hazel, and Linen colourways.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Nest Cam Outdoor, Google Nest Cam Indoor, Google Nest Doorbell, Google Home, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Nothing Ear 3 Launch Date Announced; Design Partially Teased Ahead of Debut
Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  3. Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: All You Need to Know
  4. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  5. Xiaomi 15T Series Will Launch With Leica-Tuned Cameras on This Date
  6. iPhone 17 Air, Apple's Slimmest Phone: What to Expect
  7. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  8. Here's When Your Samsung Galaxy Device Might Get the One UI 8 Update
  9. Honor Play 10 With MediaTek Helio G81 SoC Launched: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun
  2. sPHENIX Detector Clears Test to Study Quark-Gluon Plasma Which Formed After the Big Bang, Claims Study
  3. UY Scuti Reigns as the Universe’s Biggest Known Star, but Its Crown May Be at Risk
  4. Legion Legion Go 2 Will Get ROG Xbox Ally's New Full-Screen Xbox Interface Next Year
  5. Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store
  6. Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?
  7. Bitcoin’s Largest Whale Dump Since 2022: A Cause for Concern or Just Market Noise?
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch the Rajinikanth-Starrer Online
  9. Nothing Ear 3 Launch Date Announced; Design Partially Teased Ahead of Debut
  10. Dragon Ball Z Season 3 To Premiere on Netflix in September: All You Need to Know About This Popular Japanese Anime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »