Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor third-generation wired variants were recently listed on the Google Home app, along with the next-generation Nest Doorbell. Meanwhile, the purported images of these products have also surfaced online, hinting that the next-generation smart home devices could resemble their predecessors in terms of design. Now, a Reddit user has revealed that the Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor, along with the upcoming Nest Doorbell, are already on shelves at a retail store in the US.

Google Nest Outdoor and Indoor Cams, Doorbell With 2K Spotted Inside Home Depot

Reddit user r/qowudyeibflsla posted two images showing the next-generation Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor and Nest Doorbell that they claim were taken at Home Depot, a US-based retail chain. The image shows the smart home devices in new packaging that reveals a few features, and colourways of the upcoming smart cameras.

The upcoming Google Nest Doorbell and Nest Cam Outdoor & Indoor are seen with a 2K symbol. This means that the two closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) and the Doorbell might feature support for 2K video recording.

This is in line with the previously leaked specifications of the devices, which also revealed that they might support a zoom and crop feature allowing users to digitally zoom up to 6x on subjects. The next-generation Nest Doorbell could be offered in white and black colourways.

Previous models of the Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor, and the Nest Doorbell come in Wired and Battery models. The latter packs an in-built battery for uninterrupted video recording. The Wired variant, on the other hand, requires an electricity connection for them to function continuously. The alleged boxes of the three new Google Nest devices mention the word “Wired”, hinting that they could be the wired variants.

This comes days after the Google Nest Cam Outdoor & Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen) and the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 3rd Gen) were reportedly spotted on the Google Home app. The renders of the devices have also been shared in the past, hinting that they will carry a similar design to the previous generations of surveillance cameras. The Nest Doorbell (Wired, Third Gen) was shown in a pill-shaped body, with a camera lens placed on top and a ring button placed at the bottom.

Additionally, the Google Nest Cam Outdoor & Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen) and the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 3rd Gen) have reportedly been codenamed “linosa”, “ustica”, and “rhodes”, respectively. While the Nest Cam Outdoor (Wired, Second Gen) is said to come in Snow and Hazel colourways, the Nest Cam Indoor (Wired, Third Gen) might launch in Snow, Berry, and Hazel colourways. Moreover, the Nest Doorbell (Wired, Third Gen) was previously reported to ship in Snow, Hazel, and Linen colourways.