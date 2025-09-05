Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor, the third-generation wired variant, have been spotted on the Google Home app by a publication. The third-generation wired model of the Google Doorbell was also reportedly spotted on the same app, and these devices could soon be launched by the search giant. In addition to the names of these products, their images have also been leaked. The images show that the rumoured security devices will bear a resemblance to their predecessors.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor (Wired, Second Gen) & Indoor (Wired, Third Gen), Doorbell Design (Expected)

Android Authority reports that three surveillance devices from the California-based tech giant have been listed on the Google Home app. Dubbed Google Nest Cam Outdoor & Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen) and the Nest Doorbell (Wired, 3rd Gen) have reportedly been codenamed “linosa”, “ustica”, and “rhodes”, respectively. The Google Nest devices were said to have been spotted on the latest version of the Google Home app.

Along with their names, the alleged images of the Google Nest smart home devices have also surfaced online, the report added. The images show that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, dubbed Google Nest Cam Outdoor (Wired, Second Gen) & Indoor (Wired, Third Gen), will carry a similar design to the previous generations of surveillance cameras.

The Nest Doorbell (Wired, Third Gen) appears in a pill-shaped body, with a camera lens placed on top, while the ring button could be placed at the bottom.

Previous generations of the Google Next Cam Outdoor & Indoor are also offered with an in-built battery option. However, the new leak only reveals the wired variants of the devices, which need an uninterrupted electricity connection for them to function continuously.

The report also highlights the possible colourways of the upcoming Google Nest devices. The Nest Cam Outdoor (Wired, Second Gen) could be offered in Snow and Hazel colourways, while the Nest Cam Indoor (Wired, Third Gen) in Snow, Berry, and Hazel colourways. On the other hand, the Nest Doorbell (Wired, Third Gen) might arrive in Snow, Hazel, and Linen colourways.

Additionally, the Google Nest Cam and Doorbell devices could feature 2K resolution video recording capabilities, with support for Google Gemini. Moreover, the CCTVs and doorbell cam could also support Zoom and Crop feature to allow users to digitally zoom up to 6x on subjects.