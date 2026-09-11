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Samsung's Rumoured Android XR Smart Glasses With Colour Display: All You Need to Know

Samsung’s first Android XR glasses could feature open-ear audio hardware built into the frame.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 19:35 IST
Samsung's Rumoured Android XR Smart Glasses With Colour Display: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy XR was released in select markets in 2025

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Highlights
  • Samsung is said to be working on a new wearable with colour display
  • Samsung is targeting a possible late 2027 to early 2028 launch
  • It got proposals based on technologies such as OLEDoS and LEDoS
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Samsung forayed into the extended reality (XR) headset market last year with the Galaxy XR. Now, the South Korean brand is reportedly aiming to expand its presence in the space with a new model with a colour display. The Samsung wearable with a colour display will reportedly launch next year. It could feature ultra-small microdisplays measuring around 0.2 inches. Samsung's first Android XR glasses will not have a display and are likely to resemble Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Here is everything you need to know about Samsung's rumoured display-equipped smart glasses.

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  1. Samsung has reportedly requested new microdisplay components from its Samsung Display unit for a future generation of smart glasses. Samsung Display is reportedly working on the form factor while the company is evaluating the performance and pricing. Samsung is said to be considering ultra-small panels of 0.2 inches or smaller that can be fitted into eyeglass frames.
  2. The launch of Samsung AI Glasses with integrated colour display will reportedly take place in the second half of next year or the first half of 2028. The final date will be determined by the time required for panel development and progress of product verification.
  3. Samsung has not reportedly confirmed whether to opt for a monocular or binocular display configuration for this future product. The glasses could use limited 4-bit gradation levels instead of standard 8-bit depth to easily read text and symbols. The company is said to be considering White (W) OLEDoS as a cost-effective option compared to expensive RGB OLEDoS. LEDoS is also under evaluation. The key challenge could be achieving a wide Field of View (FOV) across the lens.
  4. Before the colour-display model, Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its first Android XR smart glasses are designed without an integrated display. This wearable is said to go official later this year and is expected to rival Ray-Ban glasses with similar design elements. It could have open-ear audio hardware built into the frame.
  5. Samsung is jointly developing the Android XR smart glasses with Google and eyewear brands including Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. It could be positioned against Meta's Ray-Ban-style smart glasses. The wearable could feature a similar conventional eyewear design.
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Android XR Glasses, Samsung Android XR
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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