Samsung's Rumoured Android XR Smart Glasses With Colour Display: All You Need to Know

Samsung forayed into the extended reality (XR) headset market last year with the Galaxy XR. Now, the South Korean brand is reportedly aiming to expand its presence in the space with a new model with a colour display. The Samsung wearable with a colour display will reportedly launch next year. It could feature ultra-small microdisplays measuring around 0.2 inches. Samsung's first Android XR glasses will not have a display and are likely to resemble Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Here is everything you need to know about Samsung's rumoured display-equipped smart glasses.