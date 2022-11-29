Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Hints at Plans to Increase Character Limit for Tweets in Response to Twitter User

Twitter originally had a 140-character limit for tweets, which was expanded to 280 characters in 2017.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI |  Updated: 29 November 2022 18:59 IST
Elon Musk Hints at Plans to Increase Character Limit for Tweets in Response to Twitter User

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Twitter

Twitter originally had a 140-character limit for tweets

Highlights
  • Elon Musk had teased long form tweet earlier
  • Twitter is one of the only social platforms to limit characters
  • Twitter is also working on encrypted direct messages, payment services

Twitter could expand its character limit from 280, according to a tweet by new owner Elon Musk. The world's richest man and Twitter's new CEO responded to a user on the microblogging platform requesting the higher character limit, stating that it was part of the company's plan. Twitter is also working on adding encrypted direct messages (DMs), and payment services, according a set of slides recently shared by Musk on Twitter. However, it is currently unclear whether the increased character limit will be the same as the longform tweet feature teased by the company's CEO.

On Monday, Musk responded to a Twitter user asking him to expand the 280-character limit for on tweets on Twitter to 1,000 characters. Musk responded, stating :It's on the todo list."

Twitter, which is referred to as a "microblogging service", originally had a 140-character limit for tweets, which was expanded to 280 characters in 2017. At the time, the company's blog stated that "many people Tweeted the full 280 limit because it was new and novel, but soon after behaviour normalised...We saw when people needed to use more than 140 characters, they Tweeted more easily and more often."

The platform is one of the few services that limits users' posts to a few hundred characters. Rival Facebook allow users to upload posts with thousands of characters.

Musk has shown interest in the idea of increasing the character limit on a number of occasions since his takeover of the platform, as per a report by Mashable.

On November 27, a Twitter user suggested to Musk to increase the platform's word limit from 280 to 420. "Good idea" Musk wrote in response.

Prior to that, another user had suggested "get rid of character limits," to which Musk responded: "Absolutely".

Musk recently announced another major change for the platform with its multi-coloured verification system. A new three-coloured verification check mark system would replace the previous 'Twitter Blue' service which had to be pulled off within days of its release due to rising number of accounts impersonating well-known brands and personalities while carrying the 'verified' check. The new Twitter Blue verification service will tentatively be relaunched on December 2, according to Musk.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1, Will Work in Select Locations
Infinix Hot 20S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Upgrade or Disappointment?

Related Stories

Elon Musk Hints at Plans to Increase Character Limit for Tweets in Response to Twitter User
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  2. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  3. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  4. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo Y02 With 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  6. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  7. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
  8. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  9. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  10. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 20S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Elon Musk Hints at Plans to Increase Character Limit for Tweets in Response to Twitter User
  3. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1, Will Work in Select Locations
  4. MIUI 14 Early Access Program Announced Ahead of December 1 Release Date
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022: Cybercriminals Using Fake Sites to Steal Personal Information, IT Security Firm Says
  6. Bank of Israel Seeks Task of Supervising Stable Crypto Assets, Here’s What’s Brewing
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Reportedly Spotted on FCC, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  8. Google to Face Class Action Lawsuit of 21 Million Individuals Over Play Store Competition
  9. BTC Worth $2 Billion Moved by Binance Into Unknown Wallet in FTX-Downfall Aftermath
  10. Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Said to Offer EU Concessions Soon to Secure Early Clearance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.