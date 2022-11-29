Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter From App Store, Ready to 'Go to War' Over In-App Purchases

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla, says Apple halted advertisements on the microblogging platform.

By Reuters |  Updated: 29 November 2022 10:34 IST
Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter From App Store, Ready to 'Go to War' Over In-App Purchases

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

In the first quarter of 2022, Apple was the top advertiser on Twitter

Highlights
  • The pause in advertising on Twitter is still unconfirmed by Apple
  • Apple previously removed apps such as Gab and Parler
  • Elon Musk has been vocal about his grievances with Apple

Elon Musk accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter Inc from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets on Monday that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform. The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla said Apple was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands.

The action, unconfirmed by Apple, would not be unusual as the company has routinely enforced its rules and previously removed apps such as Gab and Parler. The latter, which is popular with US conservatives, was restored by Apple in 2021 after the app updated its content and moderation practices, the companies said at the time.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?," Musk last month, said in a tweet.

He later tagged Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's Twitter account in another tweet, asking "what's going on here?"

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"It wasn't clear to me how far up the Apple food chain that idea went internally and without knowing that, it isn't clear how seriously to take any of this," said Randal Picker, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

The world's most valuable firm spent an estimated $131,600 (roughly Rs. 1,07,42,900) on Twitter ads between November 10 and November 16, down from $220,800 (roughly Rs. 1,80,23,385) between October16 and October 22, the week before Musk closed the Twitter deal, according to ad measurement firm Pathmatics.

In the first quarter of 2022, Apple was the top advertiser on Twitter, spending $48 million (roughly Rs. 391 crore) and accounting for more than 4 percent of total revenue for the period, the Washington Post reported, citing an internal Twitter document.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

'Go to war'

Among the list of grievances tweeted by Musk was the up to 30 percent fee Apple charges software developers for in-app purchases, with Musk posting a meme suggesting he was willing to "go to war" with Apple rather than paying the commission.

The fee has drawn criticism and lawsuits from companies such as Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, while attracting the scrutiny of regulators globally.

The commission could weigh on Musk's attempts to boost subscription revenue at Twitter, in part to make up for the exodus of advertisers over content moderation concerns.

Companies from General Mills to luxury automaker Audi of America have stopped or paused advertising on Twitter since the acquisition, and Musk said earlier this month that the company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue.

Ad sales account for about 90 percent of Twitter's revenue.

The self-described free speech absolutist, whose company has in the past few days reinstated several Twitter accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump, has blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

Ben Bajarin, the head of consumer technologies at research firm Creative Strategies, said that Musk may be reading too much into a regular process Apple goes through in app review.

"App review from Apple is not perfect by any means and a consistently frustrating process for developers but from what I hear it is a two-way conversation," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Apple
Redmi K60 Series Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
BTC Sees Small Gains, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins
Featured video of the day
Dyson's AQ Backpack: A Lab in a Bag

Related Stories

Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter From App Store, Ready to 'Go to War' Over In-App Purchases
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter from App Store
  2. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  3. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  4. OnePlus 11 Tipped to Come in Two Colour Options
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi K60 Series Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. BTC Sees Small Gains, DOGE and SHIB Also Saw Profits
  8. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  9. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  10. Oceanic+ Dive Computer App for Apple Watch Ultra Arrives on the App Store
#Latest Stories
  1. The Settlers New Allies Release Date: Ubisoft’s Much-Delayed Medieval City-Builder Out February 17, 2023 on PC
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Press Render Leaked, Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  3. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi, Server Remains Down for Sixth Day
  4. Apple Watch Ultra's Oceanic+ Dive Computer App Now Available on the App Store
  5. BTC Sees Small Gains, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins
  6. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter From App Store, Ready to 'Go to War' Over In-App Purchases
  7. Redmi K60 Series Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. WhatsApp Contact Cards Sharing Feature Rolling Out on Windows Beta App: Report
  9. Crypto Will Merge With Traditional Finance as Regulation Increases, Predicts JP Morgan
  10. WazirX Received 828 Requests From Indian, International Law Enforcement Agencies During April-September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.