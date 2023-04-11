Technology News

Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Others to Sue Twitter Over Legal Bills

The plaintiffs claim in the suit that they are owed a total of more than $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore).

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 April 2023 11:46 IST
Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Others to Sue Twitter Over Legal Bills

Photo Credit: Twitter

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year

Highlights
  • The court filing outlined many expenses related to SEC, DOJ inquiries
  • Ned Segal was the then-chief financial officer
  • Vijaya Gadde was the former Twitter chief legal officer

Three top Twitter executives who were sacked by Elon Musk last year when he took over the social media company filed suit on Monday, seeking to be reimbursed for costs of litigation, investigations and congressional inquiries related to their former jobs.

Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, along with the company's former chief legal and financial officers, claim in the suit that they are owed a total of more than $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore), and that Twitter is legally bound to pay them.

Twitter responded to an AFP request for comment with a poop emoji, as has become its practice.

The court filing outlined numerous expenses related to inquiries by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), but does not include details on the nature of the investigations or whether they are still ongoing.

Agrawal and then-chief financial officer Ned Segal provided testimony to the SEC last year and "have continued to engage with federal authorities," according to court documents.

The SEC is investigating whether Musk complied with securities rules when he amassed Twitter shares.

Former Twitter chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde was called on to take part in a US congressional hearing about big tech and free speech following Musk's release late last year of so-called "Twitter Files" related to the site's content moderation.

Gadde was also named as a defendant in a lawsuit by a man who claimed he was "doxed" at Twitter as a white supremacist, the filing said.

Musked terminated Agrawal, Gadde and Segal from their posts in late October after closing his contentious $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,61,000 crore) takeover of Twitter.

The three former executives argue that Twitter is bound by agreements to reimburse them, but has done no more than acknowledge it received their invoices.

After taking over Twitter, Musk quickly slashed the ranks of employees, with the cuts so broad it raised concerns about the platform's stability and its ability to fight misinformation and other abuse.

Complaints have also been filed accusing Twitter of not paying rent or other bills as Musk follows on a vow to "cut costs like crazy."

Meanwhile, market trackers say advertising revenue has plunged at Twitter due to concerns over misinformation and hateful content flourishing as Musk dials back moderation efforts.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Twitter Takeover, Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde, Ned Segal
UIDAI Partners With IIT Bombay to Develop Touchless Biometric Capture System

Related Stories

Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Others to Sue Twitter Over Legal Bills
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  3. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  4. Apple to Open Doors To Mumbai Store On This Date, Delhi Is Next
  5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
  6. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Suggest New Colour Option: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  8. Fastrack Limitless FS1 Debuts in India With Up to 10 Days of Battery Life
  9. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Review
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Others to Sue Twitter Over Legal Bills
  2. UIDAI Partners With IIT Bombay to Develop Touchless Biometric Capture System
  3. BTC Crosses $30,000 Mark, ETH Joins Most Altcoins in Reeling in Hefty Profits
  4. Stranger Things Animated Series Greenlit at Netflix
  5. Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now, Film Releases April 21 in India
  6. Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen AI Model Announced, to Be Integrated With All Company Applications
  7. Apple BKC to Open Doors on April 18, Apple Saket in Delhi to Follow on April 20: All Details
  8. Centre Directs States to Enforce BIS Certification on Consumer Products
  9. Lava Blaze 2 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Ark: Survival Ascended Will No Longer Be Bundled With Ark 2, but Will Be More Expensive: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.