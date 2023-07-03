Technology News

Facebook Acted on Only 27 Percent of User Complaints in May in India as Grievances Surged to 16,995

Individual grievances on Instagram jumped over 68 percent in May compared to April data.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 July 2023 08:24 IST
Facebook Acted on Only 27 Percent of User Complaints in May in India as Grievances Surged to 16,995

Photo Credit: Reuters

Instagram received 16,267 grievances from users, out of which it acted on 6,499 incidents

Social media giant Meta's Facebook took action against only around 27 percent of complaints it received from users and Instagram against less than half of total grievances raised by users in May 2023, according to the company's latest India Monthly Report.

Individual grievances on Facebook more than doubled to 16,995 and jumped over 68 percent on Instagram in May compared to April data.

As per the category-wise information disclosed by Meta, Facebook "actioned on" less than one-tenth grievances of users where they claimed that the content is showing them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

In the case of Instagram, the platform acted on half of the total users' reports it received for violation of its policy on "content showing me in nudity/partial nudity or in a sexual act".

Meta transparency report shows the other categories of report, on which Facebook action rate was less than a quarter of percentage, included grievances raised by users for "bullying or harassment" (less than 7 percent), "inappropriate or abusive content" (about 8 percent) and fake profiles (about 48 percent).

Facebook received a total 16,995 grievances from users and provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,325 cases.

"Of the other 14,670 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 2,299 reports in total," Meta said in its report for Facebook.

The category-wise details of action taken on 2,299 additional reports was not disclosed by Facebook.

Instagram received 16,267 grievances from users, out of which it acted on 6,499 incidents comprising 2,671 reports on which action was taken after specialised review.

Instagram provided tools only in around 5 percent of cases where users reported about their account being hacked, around 50 percent in cases where users claimed that the content showed them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

The category or the policy wise details of 2,671 reports were not shared by the company in the report.

Meta received two orders from Grievances Appellate Committee (GAC) on which it acted.

The GAC looks into complaints of users who are not satisfied by the resolution of social media majors.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Grievances Appellate Committee, Facebook, Meta, Instagram, Meta India Monthly Report
Twitter Limits Number of Tweets Free and Verified Users Can Read, No Access Without Account
Facebook Acted on Only 27 Percent of User Complaints in May in India as Grievances Surged to 16,995
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  2. Milky Way Galaxy's First View Seen Through Lens of Neutrino Particles
  3. Nothing Phone 2 to Amazon Prime Day 2023: This Week in Technology News
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  5. Nokia Renews Patent Licence Agreement With Apple For Another Term
  6. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  7. Insta360 Go 3 With Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched at This Price
  8. DMRC Launches Online App for Generating Mobile QR Tickets
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: See Here
  10. Meta Now Allows Secure Chat Transfer Between Devices on WhatsApp Using QR Code
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Acted on Only 27 Percent of User Complaints in May in India as Grievances Surged to 16,995
  2. Twitter Limits Number of Tweets Free and Verified Users Can Read, No Access Without Account
  3. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Colour Options, Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 6 Launch: All Details
  4. Nokia Renews Patent Licence Agreement With Apple For Another Term
  5. DMRC Launches Online App for Generating Mobile QR Tickets
  6. EV Charger Makers Oppose Texas' Plan to Mandate Tesla Charging System
  7. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G India Launch Date Set For July 7
  8. Odisha to Get Rs. 30,000 Crore Semiconductor Unit Set Up by UK-Based Firm
  9. First Ever View of the Milky Way Seen Through the Lens of Neutrino Particles
  10. Honor X50 SoC, Battery Details Confirmed, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of July 5 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.