Threads Algorithm Updated to Show Users Less Recommended Content

Content creators on Threads will see a drop in 'unconnected' reach, while 'connected' reach will increase, after the latest update to the algorithm.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2024 11:54 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads shows users an algorithm-based feed by default

  • Threads will show users fewer posts from unknown accounts
  • They will see more posts from 'connected' accounts instead
  • Threads says its algorithm update is a work in progress
Threads — the microblogging platform from Meta that rivals X (formerly Twitter) — has announced changes to its algorithm that will result in users seeing more posts from people that they follow. As of Thursday, Threads will show users fewer recommended posts, or those published by accounts that they don't follow. The service already allows users to see a feed that contains only posts from people they follow, but the algorithm-based feed is displayed to users when they open the app.

In a post on Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared details of the latest update to the algorithm that decides which posts are shown to users. “We are rebalancing ranking to prioritise content from people you follow, which will mean less recommended content from accounts you don't follow and more posts from the accounts you do starting today,” he said.

One group of users that will definitely be impacted by the latest update to the Threads algorithm is content creators. They rely on the algorithm to show their posts to users who aren't following them, and the updated algorithm will result in their existing followers seeing more of their posts.

“For you creators out there, you should see unconnected reach go down and connected reach go up. This is definitely a work in progress – balancing the ability to reach followers and overall engagement is tricky – thanks for your patience and keep the feedback coming,” he explained.

Gadgets 360 staff members found that Threads was already showing fewer suggested posts from unknown accounts on the mobile apps. Users who want to see a feed with only posts from people they follow can also pull down on the feed and tap the Following tab. 

While Mosseri didn't specify why the platform was implementing the change, it's worth noting that Threads, which had over 175 million monthly active users (MAU) as of July, has a bot problem — just like X. It's not uncommon to see bots reposting popular content on services like Threads and Twitter, especially posts that can garner a lot of engagement. With the latest update to the algorithm, users will see fewer posts from accounts they don't follow.

