Technology News

TikTok Creators, US Lawmakers Oppose Potential Ban on Chinese-Owned Video Sharing App

TikTok is facing a potential ban in the US over concerns that user data in the US could be passed on to China's government.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 March 2023 10:21 IST
TikTok Creators, US Lawmakers Oppose Potential Ban on Chinese-Owned Video Sharing App

Photo Credit: Reuters

TikTok is owned by China's ByteDance

Highlights
  • TikTok CEO will testify before US House Energy and Commerce Committee
  • Critics fear that TikTok user data in the US could be passed on to China
  • TikTok says 5 million businesses use the app

TikTok creators and three US Democratic Party lawmakers on Wednesday said they opposed any potential ban on the Chinese-owned short video sharing app that is used by more than 150 million Americans.

On Thursday TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee amid growing calls for a ban over national security concerns at a time when relations between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated.

Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Mark Pocan and Robert Garcia and TikTok creators called at a press conference in Washington for broad-based privacy legislation that would address all large social media companies.

"Why the hysteria and the panic and the targeting of TikTok?" Bowman asked. "Let's do the right thing here - comprehensive social media reform as it relates to privacy and security."

Still, far more US lawmakers want TikTok banned. Critics fear that TikTok user data in the United States could be passed on to China's government. Last week, TikTok said the administration of President Joe Biden demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or it face a potential ban.

Creators talked on Wednesday about posting videos of baking cakes or selling greeting cards to TikTok followers. Some held up signs saying TikTok benefits small businesses. TikTok says 5 million businesses use the app.

TikTok creator Jason Linton uses TikTok to share videos of his three adopted children in Oklahoma and has interacted with people around the world.

"I am asking our politicians - don't take away the community that we've all built - a community that lasts, that loves," Linton said at the press conference.

Pocan said a "xenophobic witch hunt" is motivating some in Congress to seek a TikTok ban. "Banning TikTok isn't the answer. Making sure Americans data is safe is," he said.

Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat, said on the Senate floor on Wednesday that TikTok is a threat that needs to be addressed but it is not the only surveillance threat to young people. That position "is deliberately missing the Big Tech forest for the TikTok trees."

Democratic Senator Mark Warner said two additional senators backed his bipartisan legislation with Republican John Thune to give the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok.

"Congress needs to give the administration the tools to review and mitigate the harms posed by foreign technology products that come from adversarial nations," Warner said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, TikTok Ban
USDC Issuer Circle Says Executive's Twitter Giveaway Offer Was Scam, Account Was Hacked

Related Stories

TikTok Creators, US Lawmakers Oppose Potential Ban on Chinese-Owned Video Sharing App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale Today in India: See Offers
  3. WhatsApp Launches New Desktop App for Windows With Improved Calling
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on This Date
  5. Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: An Impressive Debut
  6. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  7. This Chinese Kissing Machine Lets Long-Distance Lovers Lock Lips Remotely
  8. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department
  9. Oppo's Enco Free 3 Use Drivers Made From Bamboo Fiber: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report
  2. Ananya Panday to Headline as a Fashionista in Call Me Bae, a New Amazon Prime Video Series
  3. State of Unreal 2023 Announcements: Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, Unreal Engine 5.2, and More
  4. Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report
  5. Infosys Announces Retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director: All Details
  6. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Private Equity Firm Japan Industrial Partners: Report
  7. Telegram Enables Users to Send, Receive Tether Stablecoin Within Chats: Details
  8. Senior Official of Chinese Smartphone Maker Arrested in Thane for ITC Fraud of Rs. 19 Crore
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale in India via Live Commerce Event: Check Price, Offers
  10. Redmi Note 12 4G Teased in a New Colour Option Ahead of March 30 Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.