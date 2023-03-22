Technology News
  TikTok Never Shared US Data With Chinese Government, Says CEO Shou Zi Chew Amid Growing Security Concerns

TikTok Never Shared US Data With Chinese Government, Says CEO Shou Zi Chew Amid Growing Security Concerns

He added that TikTok's parent company ByteDance is not owned or controlled by any government or state entity.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 March 2023 10:38 IST
TikTok Never Shared US Data With Chinese Government, Says CEO Shou Zi Chew Amid Growing Security Concerns

Photo Credit: Reuters

TikTok has more than 150 million American users

  • ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country, said TikTok CEO
  • TikTok has spent more than $1.5 billion on "Project Texas"
  • TikTok's data can't be accessed by Chinese government

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will tell lawmakers the Chinese-owned short video app with more than 150 million American users has never, and would never, share U.S. user data with the Chinese government amid growing U.S. national security concerns.

"TikTok has never shared, or received a request to share, U.S. user data with the Chinese government. Nor would TikTok honor such a request if one were ever made," Chew will testify on Thursday, according to written testimony posted on Tuesday by the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.

He added that TikTok's parent company ByteDance is not owned or controlled by any government or state entity. "Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country," Chew will say to the committee.

TikTok's critics fear that its U.S. user data could be passed on to China's government by the app and prompted growing calls to ban the app U.S. lawmakers. Last week, TikTok said the Biden administration demanded that its Chinese owners divest their stake in the app or it could face a U.S. ban.

"Bans are only appropriate when there are no alternatives. But we do have an alternative," Chew's testimony said.

TikTok has said it has spent more than $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1239690 crores) on what it calls rigorous data security efforts under the name "Project Texas."

Chew said when the process is complete "all protected U.S. data will be under the protection of U.S. law and under the control of the U.S.-led security team. Under this structure, there is no way for the Chinese government to access it or compel access to it."

The company said it had started this month to delete U.S. user-protected data in data centres in Virginia and Singapore after it started routing new U.S. data to the Oracle Cloud last year. Chew's testimony said it expects this process to be completed later this year.

Chew's testimony says 60 percent of ByteDance is owned by global institutional investors including Blackrock, General Atlantic,

and Sequoia, about 20 percent by the company's founders, and about

20 percent owned by its employees "including thousands of Americans."

TikTok said on Monday that more than 150 million people in the United States use TikTok on a monthly basis after saying in 2020 that 100 million Americans used the app. Chew's testimony says the average user today is an adult well past college age.

"While users in the United States represent 10 percent of our global community, their voice accounts for 25 percent of the total views around the world," Chew's testimony says.

Chew says current versions of the app do not collect precise or approximate GPS information from U.S. users. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Tiktok, Bytedance, US
TikTok Never Shared US Data With Chinese Government, Says CEO Shou Zi Chew Amid Growing Security Concerns
