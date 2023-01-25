Technology News

Twitter Saw Ad Spending Fall by Over 70 Percent in December After Elon Musk Takeover, Data Shows

Fourteen of Twitter's top 30 advertisers stopped all ads on the platform after Elon Musk took charge on October 27, according to Pathmatics estimates.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 January 2023 11:02 IST
Twitter Saw Ad Spending Fall by Over 70 Percent in December After Elon Musk Takeover, Data Shows

Photo Credit: Twitter

In a November event on Twitter Spaces, Musk addressed the issue of companies pausing ads

Advertising spend on Twitter Inc dropped by 71 percent in December, data from an advertising research firm showed, as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after Elon Musk's takeover.

The recent data by Standard Media Index (SMI) comes as Twitter is moving to reverse the advertiser exodus. It has introduced a slew of initiatives to win back advertisers, offering some free ads, lifting a ban on political advertising and allowing companies greater control over the positioning of their ads.

According to the SMI data, ad spending on Twitter in November fell 55 percent from last year despite these months traditionally being a time of higher ad spending as brands promote their products during the holiday season.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Most of the companies had stopped spending in November, estimates by another research firm Pathmatics showed, the same month that Musk restored suspended accounts and released a paid account verification that resulted in scammers impersonating corporations.

Fourteen of the top 30 advertisers on Twitter stopped all advertising on the platform after Musk took charge on October 27, according to the Pathmatics estimates.

In a November event on Twitter Spaces, Musk addressed the issue of companies pausing ads and said that he understands if advertisers "want to give it a minute."

Around the same time, Musk had also blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers to pull ads on social media platform. Ad sales account for about 90 percent of Twitter's revenue.

Twitter's fourth-quarter revenue fell about 35 percent year over year due to a slump in advertising, technology-focused publication the Information reported, citing details shared by a top Twitter ad executive at a staff meeting last week.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Standard Media Index, Twitter Spaces
BTC, ETH Join Most Altcoins in Opening with Price Dips as Crypto Charts Reflect Volatility
Featured video of the day
Monetise YouTube Shorts Soon - Watch to Know How

Related Stories

Twitter Saw Ad Spending Fall by Over 70 Percent in December After Elon Musk Takeover, Data Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Hikes Basic Mobile Plans by 57 Percent in These Regions: See Price
  2. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  3. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  4. Oscars 2023: RRR Song, The Elephant Whisperers, All That Breathes Nominated
  5. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature the Telephoto Sensor From This Phone
  7. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  8. ChatGPT Professional Plan May Soon be Available At This Rate
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Pre-Reservations Open in India Ahead of Launch
  10. Here's What Union Telecom Minister Says About BharOS Operating System
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Saw Ad Spending Fall by Over 70 Percent in December After Elon Musk Takeover, Data Shows
  2. BTC, ETH Join Most Altcoins in Opening with Price Dips as Crypto Charts Reflect Volatility
  3. RRR’s Naatu Naatu, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers Nominated for Oscars 2023: Details
  4. Elon Musk Defiantly Defends Himself in Tesla Shareholder Trial Over 'Funding Secured' Tweet
  5. Airtel Hikes Basic Tariffs in Seven Regions by Nearly 57 Percent to Increase Average Revenue per User
  6. Tornado Cash Users to Get Benefits for Proving Their Funds Are Not Stolen, Here’s How
  7. WhatsApp Native Beta App for macOS Is Now Rolling Out: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Base Model to Receive Brightness Upgrade, Series to Continue Using Only Snapdragon SoCs: Reports
  9. ChatGPT Professional Plan Priced at $42 Per Month Surfaces Online, Firm Yet to Announce Premium Plans
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 To Launch In India With Support for Google's Spatial Audio Feature on Android 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.