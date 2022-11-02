Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Launches November 9, With Live Fixtures, Tournaments, New Matchday Experience

FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Launches November 9, With Live Fixtures, Tournaments, New Matchday Experience

The new 2022 Qatar World Cup mode won’t be available on the Nintendo Switch since that version is a “legacy edition.”

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 11:03 IST
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Launches November 9, With Live Fixtures, Tournaments, New Matchday Experience

Photo Credit: EA Sports

Heroes and Icons cards for World Cup legends will be available in the Ultimate Team segment

Highlights
  • World Cup: Live syncs with real-time fixtures, letting you follow along
  • Teams that never qualified can be swapped into the tournament mode
  • Players can add World Cup cards to their Ultimate Team squad

FIFA 23's free World Cup mode is nearly here. In a deep dive trailer, EA Sports unveiled the latest championship-themed content coming to its annual football simulation game, to mark the celebration of the upcoming 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup. The free DLC unlocks new cinematics, a full season of Ultimate Team content, single and online multiplayer tournaments, and a FIFA World Cup Live mode, which lets you play along real-time fixtures. FIFA 23's World Cup mode goes live on November 9, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

FIFA 23 World Cup: game modes

EA Sports is adding a brand-new segment in FIFA 23, sporting a World Cup-themed interface, that lets you pick between several game modes. You've got the standard 1v1 kick-off match, which can be played locally with friends or the AI. Or you can turn up the heat with a Knockout Round as you pick a team and play a one-off FIFA World Cup fixture. This extends to the tournament mode, where you pick between 32 qualified teams and try leading them to glory, either offline or in the online seasons-like segment.

FIFA 23 Review: Barely Even Trying

Of course, one can also create custom tournaments, which allow players to add teams that didn't qualify and chart out their glory. The new FIFA 23 World Cup mode also brings a new matchday experience update, featuring special cutscenes, stadium dressings, and two stadiums, including the venue for the finals — The Lusail Stadium.

FIFA 23 World Cup: Live

Starting November 21, this mode connects to real-time World Cup fixtures, letting players follow along with the tournament as results, matches, statistics, and lineups — all of which get updated at the end of each match day. The mode is divided into three parts: ‘Featured Quickplay' enables a one-off match against local friends or AI, while ‘Online Quickplay' pits you against past, present, or upcoming fixtures against an online friend.

Then there's the ‘Your FIFA World Cup' mode, which states that you can “inherit a team's FIFA World Cup progress into Tournament Mode and write your own history.” Think of it like a “live” tournament mode, where you can jump into a match and alter the course of the tournament. If your favourite nation gets eliminated early, you can go back and rewrite the outcome to decide for yourself who ultimately lifts the trophy.

FIFA 23 World Cup: Ultimate Team

Prior to launch, EA Sports promised some World Cup-themed changes for its Ultimate Team segment. Unlike previous instalments, where the World Cup was a standalone mode in FUT, FIFA 23 will intertwine the experience, starting with limited-time items that allow you to swap upgraded players from your chosen nation into the club. For instance, the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, sporting better stats than his standard Real Madrid card, can be added to your FUT season squad.

Additionally, Heroes and Icons, who were World Cup legends of their nations, back in the day, will be available, alongside kits, decorations, and other cosmetics. In August, FIFA 23 unveiled new Ultimate Team Heroes cards, with 21 iconic footballers from around the world reimagined as Marvel characters. The lineup includes retired legends namely the Korean midfielder Park Ji-Sung as Tigerheart, Portuguese defender Ricardo Carvalho as The Anticipator, ex-Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio as Il Principino, and more.

FIFA 23 is now available across all major platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The World Cup mode drops November 9, but won't be available on the Nintendo Switch as FIFA 23 is relegated to "Legacy Edition" there.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
FIFA 23

FIFA 23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Better, more equipped AI (new-gen only)
  • Cross-platform play
  • PC on par with new-gen
  • Volta, Pro Clubs progression merged
  • Allows five substitutions
  • Bad
  • Impossible long shots, curlers
  • Cross-play is frustratingly limited
  • Women?s teams can?t play men?s
  • No women players in FUT
  • FUT pay-to-win behaviour ignored
  • Power Shot feels arcade-y
  • New corners, penalties unintuitive
  • FUT Moments brings third FUT currency
  • Playable Highlights are a joke
  • Five substitutions not allowed in Online Friendlies
Read detailed EA SPORTS FIFA 23 review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series FIFA
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: fifa 23, fifa 23 world cup mode, fifa 23 world cup mode release date, fifa 23 world cup dlc, fifa 23 world cup dlc release date, fifa 23 world cup update, ea sports, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x, pc, nintendo switch
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Samsung Galaxy A14 Battery, Camera Details Tipped, Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Hello G80 SoC

Related Stories

FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Launches November 9, With Live Fixtures, Tournaments, New Matchday Experience
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  2. iOS 16.2 to Launch in December, iOS 16.3 May Arrive by March 2023: Gurman
  3. Indian Web3 Talent Swarming to Metaverse, Blockchain Gaming: KuCoin CEO
  4. Indian Tax Body Seeks Info on Tradable Coins, Mulls Levying GST
  5. Micron Ships Latest LPDDR5X Memory Chips to Smartphone Makers
  6. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  7. Are These the Best Phones You Can Buy Under Rs. 30,000?
  8. Elon Musk's Twitter Investors Include Jack Dorsey, Saudi Prince, Qatar
  9. Lava Blaze 5G to Go on Sale in India via Amazon from November 3: Report
  10. How to Check Your Airtel Balance, Plan, and Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Said to Discontinue Access to Ad-Free Articles for Twitter Blue Subscribers
  2. FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Launches November 9, With Live Fixtures, Tournaments, New Matchday Experience
  3. Samsung Galaxy A14 Battery, Camera Details Tipped, Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Hello G80 SoC
  4. Micron Ships Latest LPDDR5X Memory Chips to Smartphone Makers
  5. India’s Web3 Professionals Interested in Developing Metaverse, Blockchain Gaming: KuCoin CEO
  6. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month; Will Include Verified Badge, Fewer Ads, Elon Musk Says
  7. Google Workspace Individual Gets 1TB Additional Storage, Mail Merge, Global Regions Support: All Details
  8. iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1 to Launch in Mid-December; iOS 16.3 Could Arrive by March 2023: Gurman
  9. GameStop's NFT Marketplace Goes Live With More Features on Immutable X After Beta Phase Run
  10. Elon Musk Ropes in Andreessen Horowitz General Partner Sriram Krishnan Ahead of Plans to Revamp Twitter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.