> the Edit Tweet test is expanding and now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in the US > > go ahead, try it out! [https://t.co/828Q3PIQL5](https://t.co/828Q3PIQL5) > > — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) [October 6, 2022](https://twitter.com/TwitterBlue/status/1578067564059660288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw)

> test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand! > > US coming soon [pic.twitter.com/7NNPRC0t1I](https://t.co/7NNPRC0t1I) > > — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) [October 3, 2022](https://twitter.com/TwitterBlue/status/1576980429814759424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw)

_Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on [Spotify](https://open.spotify.com/show/1TQIHsTESxrsHleJVhUKcr), [Gaana](https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fgaana.com%2Fpodcast%2Forbital-season-1%29%2C [JioSaavn](https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jiosaavn.com%2Fshows%2Forbital%2F1%2Fr9VmNAJ211U%29%2C [Google Podcasts](https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.google.com%2Ffeed%2FaHR0cHM6Ly9jZG4uZ2FkZ2V0czM2MC5jb20vY29udGVudC9kYXRhL3htbC9vcmJpdGFsLnhtbA%29%2C [Apple Podcasts](https://itunes.apple.com/in/podcast/orbital-gadgets-360-podcast/id1121036073), [Amazon Music](https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fmusic.amazon.in%2Fpodcasts%2Fe3a8ca64-3005-4427-a89e-b3e8ec828c3b%2FOrbital%29 and wherever you get your podcasts._

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Twitter is gradually making the edit button available for its paid subscribers in the United States, the social media company said on Thursday, days after launching the widely requested feature in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.In an official tweet, [Twitter](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/twitter) announced that it is expanding the Edit Tweet test to the US, currently limited to [Twitter Blue](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/twitter-blue) members.Twitter users have for years demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing them, mostly to fix errors such as typos.However, Twitter and its observers have debated whether allowing tweets to be edited could lead to harmful effects, such as the spread of misinformation.Subscribers who pay $4.99 (nearly Rs. 410) per month for Twitter Blue will be able to edit their tweets "a few times" [within](https://www.gadgets360.com/social-networking/news/twitter-edit-button-limit-five-30-minutes-report-3333315) 30 minutes of publication, Twitter [said](https://www.gadgets360.com/social-networking/news/twitter-edit-button-feature-testing-rolling-out-blue-subscribers-3306429) in September.They currently have access to a feature that holds tweets for up to one minute, allowing users to review the tweet and "undo" it before the post is published.Edited tweets will have an icon and timestamp to display when the post was last edited. Users will be able to click on the label of an edited tweet to view the edit history and previous versions of the post.Earlier this week, Twitter [rolled out](https://www.gadgets360.com/apps/news/twitter-edit-tweet-blue-subscribers-feature-rolling-out-australia-canada-new-zealand-3401628) the feature to enable users to edit tweets for those subscribed to its Blue service in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The long-awaited editing tool test "went well," so it is being made more widely available, the San Francisco-based tech firm said in a tweet, adding that it is "coming soon" to the United States.San Francisco-based Twitter is currently trying to reach an agreement after months-long litigation, with billionaire entrepreneur [Elon Musk](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/elon-musk), who proposed to buy the social media company in a $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,61,600) deal earlier this year._© Thomson Reuters 2022_* * *