Technology News
loading

Twitter Sued in Class Action Lawsuit Over Mass Layoffs by Elon Musk Without Enough Notice

The US Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act restricts large firms from mounting mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice.

By Josh Eidelson, Bloomberg |  Updated: 4 November 2022 12:19 IST
Twitter Sued in Class Action Lawsuit Over Mass Layoffs by Elon Musk Without Enough Notice

Tesla had earlier been sued for laying off 10 percent of its workforce

Highlights
  • Twitter plans to start cutting nearly half of its staff starting Friday
  • US law restricts large firms from firing staff without 60 days notice
  • Elon Musk previously described similar lawsuit on Tesla as 'trivial'

Twitter was sued over Elon Musk's plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at the social-media platform — half of its workforce — which workers say the company is doing without enough notice in violation of federal and California law.

A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court.

Twitter plans to start cutting staff Friday, the company said in an email to employees. Musk has vowed to slash costs at the platform he acquired for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,500 crore) last month, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act restricts large companies from mounting mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit asks the court to issue an order requiring Twitter to obey the WARN Act, and restricting the company from soliciting employees to sign documents that could give up their right to participate in litigation.

“We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt the make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights,” Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who filed Thursday's complaint, said in an interview.

Liss-Riordan sued Tesla over similar claims in June when the electric-car maker headed by Musk laid off about 10 percent of its workforce.

Tesla won a ruling from a federal judge in Austin forcing the workers in that case to pursue their claims in closed-door arbitration instead of in open court.

Musk described the Tesla lawsuit as “trivial” during a discussion with Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum in June.

“We will now see if he is going to continue to thumb his nose at the laws of this country that protect employees,” Liss-Riordan said of Musk. “It appears that he's repeating the same playbook of what he did at Tesla.”

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, US, WARN Act
‘Bharat Web3 Association’: CoinSwitch, WazirX Part of India’s New Crypto Advocacy Body
Honor Play 30M With Snapdragon 480G Plus SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Twitter Sued in Class Action Lawsuit Over Mass Layoffs by Elon Musk Without Enough Notice
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro Series Teased to Feature a Curved Display Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo A98 With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display Listed on TENAA, Specifications Leaked
  3. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  4. Twitter Down? Users Report Login Issues, Problems Accessing Web Service
  5. Oppo A Series Phone With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Be in the Works
  6. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  7. Pegatron Said to Begin iPhone 14 Assembly in India Amid China Shift
  8. Lava Blaze 5G India Price to Be Revealed on November 7
  9. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  10. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leak, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 5 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Curved Display: Details
  2. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery, More
  3. Realme 10 Pro Series Teased to Feature a Curved Display Ahead of Launch
  4. Audi, Cheerios Maker General Mills Pause Advertising on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
  5. Coinbase, Robinhood Record Dips in User Activity, Crypto Revenue in Q3: Details
  6. Turkish President Erdoğan Says He May Negotiate Charge for Twitter Blue Check With Elon Musk
  7. Khakee The Bihar Chapter Trailer: Karan Tacker Vows to Bring Down Avinash Tiwary
  8. Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea to Implead Twitter's Elon Musk in Petition Challenging Account Suspension
  9. Oppo A98 With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display Surfaces on TENAA, More Specifications Leaked
  10. Lava Blaze 5G India Price Will be Announced on November 7, Confirmed to go on sale via Amazon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.