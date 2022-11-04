Technology News
Honor Play 30M With Snapdragon 480G Plus SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 30M comes with a dual rear camera setup.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 November 2022 12:17 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Play 30M is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,800)

Highlights
  • Honor Play 30M comes with a single storage option
  • Honor Play 30M sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display
  • The smartphone comes with 5G connectivity

Honor Play 30M has been launched in China. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480G Plus chipset and sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone from Honor houses 6GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Honor Play 30M is available in three colour options.

Honor Play 30M price

The Honor Play 30M comes with a single storage option that is the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone from the Chinese company is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,800).

The Play 30M from Honor starts sale today and comes in three colour variants namely Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, and Titanium Empty Silver.

Honor Play 30M specifications

The Honor Play 30M is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480G Plus SoC. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with a dewdrop notch. The handset comes in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

For optics, the Play 30M from Honor features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Honor Play 30M comes with 5G connectivity. The handset from the Chinese company also packs a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 10W charging. The smartphone measures 8.69mm in thickness and weighs 194g.

Honor Play 30 smartphone was launched in May. The entry-level smartphone comes with 5G connectivity, and a single rear camera. Its camera module looks similar to the one on iPhone 13. Under the hood, the handset comes equipped with a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
Further reading: Honor, Honor Play 30M, Honor Play 30M price, Honor Play 30M specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Honor Play 30M With Snapdragon 480G Plus SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
