Honor Play 30M has been launched in China. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480G Plus chipset and sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone from Honor houses 6GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Honor Play 30M is available in three colour options.

Honor Play 30M price

The Honor Play 30M comes with a single storage option that is the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone from the Chinese company is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,800).

The Play 30M from Honor starts sale today and comes in three colour variants namely Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, and Titanium Empty Silver.

Honor Play 30M specifications

The Honor Play 30M is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480G Plus SoC. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with a dewdrop notch. The handset comes in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

For optics, the Play 30M from Honor features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Honor Play 30M comes with 5G connectivity. The handset from the Chinese company also packs a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 10W charging. The smartphone measures 8.69mm in thickness and weighs 194g.

Honor Play 30 smartphone was launched in May. The entry-level smartphone comes with 5G connectivity, and a single rear camera. Its camera module looks similar to the one on iPhone 13. Under the hood, the handset comes equipped with a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

