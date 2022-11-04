Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Said to Order Twitter to Cut Infrastructure Costs by $1 Billion in 'Deep Cuts Plan'

Elon Musk's 'Deep Cuts Plan' has raised concerns that Twitter could go down during high-traffic events like the US midterm elections.

By Reuters |  Updated: 4 November 2022 10:36 IST
Elon Musk Said to Order Twitter to Cut Infrastructure Costs by $1 Billion in 'Deep Cuts Plan'

Photo Credit: Reuters

The steep infrastructure cuts could put the Twitter website and app at risk of crashes

Highlights
  • Twitter is said to be losing about $3 million a day
  • Platform is considering cutting extra server space
  • Internal Twitter teams are racing to present a plan to save costs

Elon Musk has directed Twitter's teams to find up to $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,300 crore) in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters, raising concerns that Twitter could go down during high-traffic events like the US midterm elections.

The company is aiming to find between $1.5 million (roughly Rs. 12 crore) and $3 million (roughly Rs. 24 crore) a day in savings from servers and cloud services, said the Slack message, which referred to the project as "Deep Cuts Plan."

Twitter is currently losing about $3 million (roughly Rs. 24 crore) a day "with all spending and revenue considered," according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The steep infrastructure cuts could put the Twitter website and app at risk of going down during critical events when users are rushing to Twitter to consume and share information, such as during moments of crisis or major political events, the sources said.

The social media platform is exploring whether to cut extra server space that is kept to ensure Twitter can handle high traffic, one source said.

"(Musk) is willing to introduce that risk to meet these goals," the person said.

The second source described the proposed cuts as "delusional," adding that when user traffic kicks up, the service can fail "in spectacular ways."

Teams across Twitter are racing to present a plan to achieve the cost savings by a November 7 deadline, according to one of the sources and the Slack message. Some employees have been ordered to work in the office every day of the week to meet the deadline, the source said.

Cost cuts could also come from reduced spending on Google Cloud services, the source said.

A spokesperson for Google Cloud to declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Google
Twitter Layoffs: Chaos, Confusion Reign Across Twitter Offices as 7,500 Employees Brace for Job Cuts

Related Stories

Elon Musk Said to Order Twitter to Cut Infrastructure Costs by $1 Billion in 'Deep Cuts Plan'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Details Tipped in New Leak
  2. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  3. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  4. Nothing Users to Get Rs. 1,000 Discount on Ear Stick via Flipkart: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 SE Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, May Launch Soon
  6. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked: Report
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  9. Elon Musk Said to Plan to Fire Half of Twitter's Workforce to Cut Costs
  10. Twitter Down? Users Report Login Issues, Problems Accessing Web Service
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk to Begin Layoffs at Twitter, Nearly Half of 7,500 Workers Could Lose Jobs: Report
  2. iPhone 14 Assembly by Pegatron Said to Begin in India as Apple Adds Second Supplier in Shift From China
  3. Xbox Series X India Price Hiked Again, Now Costs Rs. 55,990: Report
  4. iQoo Neo 7 SE Tipped to Pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, May Launch in December
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Details Leak Again, 200-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  6. Twitter Down? Users Report Login Issues, Problems Accessing Web Service, Loading Feed
  7. Ukraine Trusts Elon Musk's Starlink Services but Seeking Additional Providers, Deputy PM Says
  8. Elon Musk Said to Order Twitter to Cut Infrastructure Costs by $1 Billion in 'Deep Cuts Plan'
  9. Twitter Layoffs: Chaos, Confusion Reign Across Twitter Offices as 7,500 Employees Brace for Job Cuts
  10. AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, Radeon RX 7900 XTX High-End Gaming GPUs Announced, Available December 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.