Technology News
loading

Twitter Faces Deeper FTC Probe Into Privacy, Security Practices After Elon Musk Takeover: Report

Twitter has been asked by the US FTC whether it has the required resources to comply with a settlement made earlier this year.

By Reuters |  Updated: 21 December 2022 11:21 IST
Twitter Faces Deeper FTC Probe Into Privacy, Security Practices After Elon Musk Takeover: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter

Mass layoffs at Twitter sparked concerns that the social media company may fail to abide by settlement

Highlights
  • Twitter agreed to improve its privacy practices in settlement with FTC
  • The platform laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November
  • Twitter agreed to pay $150 million in a settlement in May

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is deepening its probe into Twitter's privacy and data security practices, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The FTC's lawyers have questioned two former company executives in the past month on the social media platform's compliance with the agency's 2011 consent decree, the report added. The agency has asked the company if it has the required resources to comply with the privacy consent decree, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Upheaval and mass layoffs at Twitter since its takeover by Elon Musk have sparked concerns that the social media giant might fail to abide by a May 2022 settlement with the US regulator in which the company agreed to improve its privacy practices. That settlement preceded the Musk takeover.

In a settlement in May, Twitter agreed to pay $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,240 crore) and assess potential features for data privacy and security issues. It also resolved allegations that it misused private information, such as phone numbers, for advertising after telling users the information would be used for security reasons.

That settlement, in turn, was prompted by assertions that the company had violated a prior consent decree reached in 2011 after two data breaches, with Twitter pledging then that it would not mislead users about privacy protections.

Mass layoffs at the firm, which was bought by billionaire Elon Musk in October for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,465 crore) has sparked concerns that the social media company may fail to abide by the settlement.

Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by its new owner.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments, while the FTC declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, FTC
BTC, ETH See Minor Profits, Overall Crypto Market Cap Stays Under $810 Billion
Featured video of the day
The Tech Scoop from Music Legend AR Rahman

Related Stories

Twitter Faces Deeper FTC Probe Into Privacy, Security Practices After Elon Musk Takeover: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition Tipped to Debut with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  5. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Kuo
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  7. Elon Musk Is Looking for 'Someone Foolish Enough' to Be Twitter's CEO
  8. Jio 5G Network Rolled Out in Kochi; Trivandrum to Get Services Next
  9. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  10. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Listed for Sale Ahead of Its India Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Twitter Faces Deeper FTC Probe Into Privacy, Security Practices After Elon Musk Takeover: Report
  3. BTC, ETH See Minor Profits, Overall Crypto Market Cap Stays Under $810 Billion
  4. Black Adam 2 No Longer Moving Forward, as James Gunn Restructures DC Universe
  5. Indian Chartered Accountants Must Track, Analyse Blockchain Records: KoinX CEO
  6. Twitter Accused by 100 Ex-Employees of Various Legal Violations After Elon Musk Takeover
  7. Twitter Blue for Business Announced, Brings Square Profile Picture for Brands: Details
  8. Elon Musk Says Will Step Down as Twitter CEO After Finding 'Someone Foolish Enough' to Replace Him
  9. Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi; Trivandrum to Follow by End of December
  10. Kohler's $11,500 Smart Toilet Comes With Built-in Alexa, Speaker and Mood Lighting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.