Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Will Feautre MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC

Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Will Feautre MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC

Poco X6 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2023 15:56 IST
Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Will Feautre MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X6 series is expected to come as a successor to the Poco X5 series (above)

Highlights
  • The launch could take place in January
  • Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage to tease Poco X6 series
  • Redmi K70E and Poco X6 Pro might have identical specifications
Advertisement

Poco on Wednesday (December 27) confirmed the arrival of the new Poco X6 series in India. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has only mentioned the Poco X6 lineup, we can expect it to include the regular Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro, successors to last year's Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro, respectively. The lineup is claimed to be the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC in India. The Poco X6 Pro 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E.

Through an X (formerly Twitter) post, Poco has announced that the Poco X6 series will launch soon in India. The brand has not disclosed the exact launch date of the lineup. However, given the release of the teasers, the launch could take place in January. The lineup is confirmed to debut as India's first MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra-powered smartphone.

Additionally, Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage to tease the arrival of the Poco X6 series. Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon earlier hinted at the launch of new X series smartphones.

The Poco X6 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E, which was launched in China in November with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model.

Redmi K70E and Poco X6 Pro should have identical specifications if the latter is indeed a rebranded handset. The Redmi K70E features a 6.67-inch OLED 1.5K(1,220x2,712 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a maximum of 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It has a triple rear camera unit led by 64-megapixel main camera with OIS. A 16-megapixel front camera, 5,500mAh battery, support for 90W wired fast charging are the other key specifications of the handset.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi K70E

Redmi K70E

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X6, Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 Series, Poco, Redmi K70E, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Copilot Now Available for Android Users as a Standalone App; May Come to iOS Soon

Related Stories

Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Will Feautre MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
  2. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  4. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at This Price
  5. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Base Variant May Offer Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  6. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  7. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price in India, Colour Options Tipped
  8. Poco X6 Series India Launch Seemingly Teased by Poco India Head
  9. OnePlus 12R Colours Leak Ahead of Debut; OnePlus Ace 3 Design Teased
  10. Poco X6 Series With Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Working on a Revamped Dark Interface, Sidebar for Web Users: Report
  2. Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Will Feautre MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC
  3. Microsoft Copilot Now Available for Android Users as a Standalone App; May Come to iOS Soon
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Price Above $42,000 Despite Small Losses, Altcoins Trade Sideways
  5. Apple, Google May Have to Allow Third-Party App Stores, Payments in Japan: Report
  6. OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Set for January 4, Colour Options Revealed
  7. Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Said to Hit Store Shelves by Late January or Early February 2024: Kuo
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Base Variant Tipped to Come With Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  9. Crypto-Related Searches on Google Loses Ranking to Keywords Around AI: Report
  10. Oppo Find X7 Series Tipped to Support High Frame Rate for Improved Gaming Performance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »