Poco on Wednesday (December 27) confirmed the arrival of the new Poco X6 series in India. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has only mentioned the Poco X6 lineup, we can expect it to include the regular Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro, successors to last year's Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro, respectively. The lineup is claimed to be the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC in India. The Poco X6 Pro 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E.

Through an X (formerly Twitter) post, Poco has announced that the Poco X6 series will launch soon in India. The brand has not disclosed the exact launch date of the lineup. However, given the release of the teasers, the launch could take place in January. The lineup is confirmed to debut as India's first MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra-powered smartphone.

Additionally, Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage to tease the arrival of the Poco X6 series. Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon earlier hinted at the launch of new X series smartphones.

The Poco X6 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E, which was launched in China in November with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model.

Redmi K70E and Poco X6 Pro should have identical specifications if the latter is indeed a rebranded handset. The Redmi K70E features a 6.67-inch OLED 1.5K(1,220x2,712 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a maximum of 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It has a triple rear camera unit led by 64-megapixel main camera with OIS. A 16-megapixel front camera, 5,500mAh battery, support for 90W wired fast charging are the other key specifications of the handset.

