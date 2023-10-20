Technology News
Spider-Man 2 Will Add New Game Plus Mode Later This Year, Insomniac Confirms

A New Game+ mode lets you replay the game’s campaign while carrying over all unlocked abilities, gear, and upgrades from a previous playthrough.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 October 2023 17:42 IST
Spider-Man 2 Will Add New Game Plus Mode Later This Year, Insomniac Confirms

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

You can switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the open world

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 released October 20 worldwide
  • Insomniac Games has promised a mission replay feature in late 2023
  • Spider-Man 2 highly recommends installing the version 1.001.002 patch
Spider-Man 2 will receive a New Game+ mode as part of a post-launch update, later this year. As per Insomniac Games Community Director James Stevenson, just like the 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, those looking to replay the title and mop up all the side quests might have to wait a bit, though for now, simply beating it once grants access to an ‘Ultimate' difficulty setting for a fresh playthrough. For the uninitiated, a New Game + mode generally allows players to plunge back into a game's campaign in an overpowered state, as the in-game character carries over all unlocked abilities, tools and weapons, and gear upgrades.

The ability to replay missions also isn't available at launch, but replying to a fan on Twitter, Stevenson assured that such features will be included in the later patch. This would also be beneficial to those wanting to replay the biggest cinematic set pieces in Spider-Man 2, without having to complete an entire run first. Prior to launch, Insomniac Games highly recommended owners of the physical/ disc version of the game to download a version 1.001.002 patch before firing up the game. Spider-Man 2 is completely playable from start to finish via the gold master version on the disc, though the patch is poised to generally refine the game — particularly the opening sections — alongside bringing some new accessibility features, aimed at those suffering from visual, auditory, or motor challenges.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

An auto-heal feature is one such inclusion, completely refilling Spider-Man's health if their focus bar is maxed out. There's also some improved colour contrast for players to perfect their dodges. Of course, those who purchased it digitally won't have to worry about it, as they would be automatically treated to the day-one version. For now, it's unclear what Insomniac has got planned for Spider-Man 2, given the 2018 prequel introduced a chapter-based DLC collection called The City That Never Sleeps, as a means to introduce Black Cat into the story. The sequel blatantly leaves room to explore more stories, so this is very possible. Even God of War Ragnarök received some new content, in April, by way of armour sets with the New Game+.

Picking up 10 months after the events of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, this sequel reunites Peter Parker and Miles Morales, for a new threat involving the beast-like Kraven the Hunter, who's on the prowl to take down any mutants residing in New York City. The monstrous symbiote Venom is in the picture too, albeit Insomniac confirmed early on that his true identity isn't Eddie Brock, as we've learnt from the comic books. The open-world city has nearly doubled in size, with both Spider-Men — you can easily switch between the two — equipped with deployable Web Wings that let them glide around at high speeds. Fast travel is also improved, as Spider-Man 2 leverages the PS5's SSD to ensure seamless loading across the game.

Spider-Man 2 is out now, exclusively on the PS5.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • A faithful Spider-Man story
  • Excellent visuals
  • Kinetic combat
  • Engaging exploration and traversal
  • Attention to side characters, villains
  • Great music and audio design
  • Immersive New York City open world
  • Bad
  • Story pacing suffers at times
  • Risk-averse narrative decisions
  • Short campaign
  • Side activities lack inspiration
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
