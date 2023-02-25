Acer One 10 tablet is soon going to be announced with an updated version. The upcoming tablet will reportedly come with a number of upgrades from its previous models including a faster and more efficient chip. The tablet was recently spotted on US FCC certification listing with the model number T9-1212L, suggesting an octa-core 2.0GHz MediaTek MT8768 SoC that uses an ARM Cortex-A53 core. The listing also suggests that the Acer One 10 updated version will bundle up 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB of storage.

The upcoming tablet is an upgraded version of Acer One 10 that debuted in October 2022.

The tablet is said to pack 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 1 TB. Additionally, the upcoming tablet could ship with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel camera. It is also expected to get a 5-megapixel front camera. The device is said to feature a 10.1-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution. It could pack stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, and a USB Type-C port.

Furthermore, the tablet is expected to measure 7.6mm in thickness and weigh 450 grams. There is also said to be optional keyboard support. Other leaked features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 5,000mAh battery with 7 hours of battery life.

Last month, Acer launched three new models in its budget-friendly Aspire 3 series. The laptops are powered by Intel Core i3-N series processors and feature around 40 percent more fan surface area than their predecessors. They are also said to offer a 17 percent increase in thermal capacity. The laptops are equipped with full-HD displays with Acer Blue Light Shield technology.

