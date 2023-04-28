Technology News

Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in India on May 15

The Oppo F23 Pro 5G could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 April 2023 16:21 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F23 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Oppo F21 Pro 5G (pictured)

  • Oppo F23 Pro 5G is likely to sport a 6.72-inch LCD display
  • The phone is expected to have a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • It is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

Oppo F23 Pro 5G will reportedly launch in India soon. The purported F-series Oppo smartphone is expected to succeed the Oppo F21 Pro 5G, which was released in April 2022. It comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12 UI out-of-the-box. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and houses a 4,500mAh battery unit. The upcoming Oppo F23 Pro 5G phone is expected to be a mid-range offering. A new report now suggests the possible launch date, price, and key specifications of the handset such as screen size, chipset, battery, and camera details.

A 91Mobiles report suggests that the Oppo F23 Pro 5G will launch in India on May 15 and will be priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 26,000. Storage details and colour options of the handset are not yet known, but as we inch closer to the supposed launch date, more details should be available. Since the phone or its features have not yet been officially confirmed, all details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The report also states that the Oppo F23 Pro 5G will likely feature a 6.72-inch LCD display with a brightness level of 580 nits. The handset is also expected to be powered by the same chipset that powered its preceding model and the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Coming to optics, the smartphone will reportedly offer a triple rear camera unit. The setup is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors, including a 40x microscope lens. The front camera will likely be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor, as per the report. The Oppo F23 Pro 5G could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the older Oppo F21 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colour options. The model comes with Dual Orbit Lights on the back panel that can be used for notification alerts. It gets a triple rear camera unit, which comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sony Expects Quarterly Profits to Fall 3.2 Percent; Says PS5 Sales Will Jump By 6 Million Units in 2023
Honor Pad V8 With 11-Inch LCD Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details

