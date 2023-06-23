Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Variants, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked: Details

Samsung is reportedly going to release five variants in the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 June 2023
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Variants, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter / Ahmed Qwaider

The possible colour variants for the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra would be Beige and Gray

  • Galaxy Tab S9 could pack a 13-megapixel real camera
  • Galaxy Tab S9 lineup is said to feature on-screen fingerprint scanner
  • The company is yet to reveal any details on Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event in July. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch several devices at the showcase including Galaxy Watch 6 series, SmartTag 2, Smart Ring, and the XR headset. Now, new tweets from a tipster have hinted at another product that may debut at the event. The company is reportedly working on the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which will likely debut in five variants — Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Samsung's upcoming tablets series is expected to launch in five colour options.

Galaxy Unpacked event in scheduled to take place in South Korea in July. A month before the event, it seems like there are more products in the pipeline than expected earlier. Tipster Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) posted a series of tweets, hinting at the production of Galaxy Tab S9 series. According to his tweet, Samsung is going to release five variants in the Galaxy Tab S9 series — the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. However, the production of Galaxy Tab S9 FE is two months behind the entire Tab S9 series, as per another tweet from Young. This would suggest an October launch for the product, but the company is yet to reveal any details on its next tablet series.

The tipster also elaborated on the likely colour variants for the Galaxy Tab S9 series in a tweet. The Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra could reportedly launch in Beige and Gray colour variants, while the S9 FE and S9 FE+ could debut in Gray, Light Green, Light Pink and Silver shades.

Twitter user Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) also shared some details about the key specifications of Galaxy Tab S9 series. According to him, all variants of the tablet series will feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The Galaxy Tab S9 is said to get an 11-inch screen, packing a 8,400mAh battery. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is, on the other hand, is expected to get a 12.4-inch display. It will likely be backed by a 10,900mAh battery. Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is hinted to sport a 14.6-inch display and pack a 11,200mAh battery. All three variants are expected to come with at least a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

In another tweet, he revealed more specifications about the upcoming series. The Galaxy Tab S9 lineup is said to feature on-screen fingerprint scanner, and would have support for dual sim. Moreover, the variants could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. They are also expected to get an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the camera front, Galaxy Tab S9 could pack a 13-megapixel real camera with a 12-megapixel selfie lens. Galaxy Tab S9+ is said to feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel lens, along with an 8-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, for selfies and video calls, it could get a 12-megapixel camera on the front. Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may pack a dual camera unit on the front as well as the rear panel. The backside could get a 13-megapixel lens with an 8-megapixel secondary camera, while front side may get two 12-megapixel sensors.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Unpacked event
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Variants, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked: Details
