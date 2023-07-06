Vivo is reportedly planning to add a new member to its Vivo V27 series, which was launched earlier this year. The company will reportedly unveil a Vivo V27 4G soon in India. The smartphone's specifications and other details recently emerged on the internet. The purported handset is tipped to debut in three colour variants — Green, Burgundy, and Black and could sport a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. However, the company is yet to announce anything about the Vivo V27 4G.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, citing Tipster Ishan Agarwal (Twitter @@ishanagarwal24), the purported Vivo V27 4G could debut in India later this month. The smartphone is tipped to come in Green, Burgundy, and Black colourways. Its design and specifications have also been leaked online. The handset will reportedly sport a dual rear camera setup housed in two circular camera modules and an LED Flash on the back panel. On the front, it could come with a waterdrop notch display with a sizeable chin beneath the screen.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V27 4G is said to feature a 6.64-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display offering a 600 nits peak brightness. The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

Additionally, the leaked camera details suggest a 50-megapixel primary lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor on the back. For video calls and selfies, it could get an 8-megapixel camera on the front. Other leaked details include 44W fast charging support and an IP54 rating for water resistance. The phone is also speculated to measure 164×76.2x8mm and weigh 190 grams.

Notably, any of these details are yet to be confirmed by the company. However, the report adds that the company will announce the launch of the Vivo V27 4G soon.

Earlier this year, Vivo launched the Vivo V27 5G handset in India alongside the Vivo V27 Pro. The smartphone runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC.

