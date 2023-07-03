Realme Pad 2 is reportedly in the works and could make its debut later this year as the successor to the Realme Pad, which launched in 2021. The company is yet to announce any details about the purported Realme Pad 2, but the tablet's specifications and design have recently been leaked by a tipster. These include the upcoming tablet's processor, storage, camera, and software details. Redmi Pad 2 is likely to be powered by an 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter: @yabhishekhd) has leaked a few specifications of the purported Realme Pad 2 along with its design via Twitter. The leaked design renders of the tablet suggest it will be available in a metallic gray colour shade. The tablet is also tipped to come with a dual-camera sensor sitting inside a circular camera island on the back panel. The Realme Pad 2 is also shown to have a power button on the top and a volume button on the right edge. Additionally, the tipster also shared the expected specifications of the upcoming tablet.

The purported Realme tablet could be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Powering the tablet could be an 8,360mAh battery with 33W charging support via USB Type-C. For optics, it is likely to ship with a 20-megapixel primary rear sensor. The Realme Pad 2 is also said to run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. Apart from these, the tablet will reportedly feature quad speakers.

Realme Pad 2 is expected to debut as a successor to the Realme Pad which was launched in 2021. The tablet sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, accompanied by up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front, with an ultra-wide lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees. The Realme Pad packs a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging. It also supports reverse charging via OTG cable.

