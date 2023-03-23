Huawei Mate X3 foldable smartphone was launched in China on Thursday. The new handset comes as a successor to the Huawei Mate X2 that made its debut in 2021, and is offered in five colour options. As expected, following multiple leaks and rumours, Huawei Mate X3 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and has a water-resistant IPX8 build. The handset is backed by a 4,800mAh battery. It features a larger 7.85-inch internal display and a 6.4-inch cover display. The display comes with Kunlun glass protection. Huawei Mate X3 will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Vivo X-Fold.

Huawei Mate X3 price

Huawei Mate X3 pricing starts at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,56,500) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The model with 512GB storage costs CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs.1,68,600), while the 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs.1,92,700). It is available in Feather Sand White, Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Purple, Qingshandai, and Dawn Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Details about the price details and availability of the Huawei Mate X3 in markets outside China are yet to be revealed.

To recall, Huawei Mate X2 was launched in China in February 2021 with a price tag of CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2.01 lakh) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 2,12 lakh) for the 8GB + 512GB variant. Huawei has not yet launched the handset in India.

Huawei Mate X3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate X3 runs on Harmony OS 3.1. It features a 6.4-inch OLED (1,080x2,504 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 8:7.1 aspect ratio, 426ppi pixel density and 1440Hz PWM dimming. Inside, there is a 7.85-inch (2,224x2,496 pixels) OLED display with 426ppi pixel density, 1440Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate and 8:7.1 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Huawei Mate X3 flaunts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. For selfies and video chats, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.4 lens. Huawei Mate X3 offers a new two-way satellite messaging functionality that allows users to send and receive messages through satellite networks.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Mate X3 include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, Infrared (IR) sensor, hall sensor, barometer, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Huawei has packed a 4,800Ah battery in the phone that supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold, the Huawei Mate X3 is IPX8 rated for water resistance. It measures 156.9x72.4x11.08mm when folded and 156.9x141.5x5.3mm when unfolded. It weighs around 241 grams.

