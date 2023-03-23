Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate X3 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate X3 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate X3 pricing starts at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,56,500)

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2023 16:58 IST
Huawei Mate X3 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate X3 is offered in five colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate X3 features a 8-megapixel selfie sensor
  • It has a triple rear camera setup
  • Both displays of Huawei Mate X3 offers 120Hz refresh rate

Huawei Mate X3 foldable smartphone was launched in China on Thursday. The new handset comes as a successor to the Huawei Mate X2 that made its debut in 2021, and is offered in five colour options. As expected, following multiple leaks and rumours, Huawei Mate X3 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and has a water-resistant IPX8 build. The handset is backed by a 4,800mAh battery. It features a larger 7.85-inch internal display and a 6.4-inch cover display. The display comes with Kunlun glass protection. Huawei Mate X3 will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Vivo X-Fold.

Huawei Mate X3 price

Huawei Mate X3 pricing starts at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,56,500) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The model with 512GB storage costs CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs.1,68,600), while the 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs.1,92,700). It is available in Feather Sand White, Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Purple, Qingshandai, and Dawn Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Details about the price details and availability of the Huawei Mate X3 in markets outside China are yet to be revealed.

To recall, Huawei Mate X2 was launched in China in February 2021 with a price tag of CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2.01 lakh) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 2,12 lakh) for the 8GB + 512GB variant. Huawei has not yet launched the handset in India.

Huawei Mate X3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate X3 runs on Harmony OS 3.1. It features a 6.4-inch OLED (1,080x2,504 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 8:7.1 aspect ratio, 426ppi pixel density and 1440Hz PWM dimming. Inside, there is a 7.85-inch (2,224x2,496 pixels) OLED display with 426ppi pixel density, 1440Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate and 8:7.1 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Huawei Mate X3 flaunts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. For selfies and video chats, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.4 lens. Huawei Mate X3 offers a new two-way satellite messaging functionality that allows users to send and receive messages through satellite networks.

huawei mate x3 inline Huawei Mate X3

Connectivity options on the Huawei Mate X3 include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, Infrared (IR) sensor, hall sensor, barometer, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Huawei has packed a 4,800Ah battery in the phone that supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold, the Huawei Mate X3 is IPX8 rated for water resistance. It measures 156.9x72.4x11.08mm when folded and 156.9x141.5x5.3mm when unfolded. It weighs around 241 grams.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Mate X3

Huawei Mate X3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3.1
Resolution 1080x2504 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate X3, Huawei Mate X3 Price, Huawei Mate X3 Specifications, Huawei Mate X, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Croma Collections Sale 2023: Top Deals on Electronics to Beat the Heat
All iPhone 15 Models to Come With Dynamic Island; Pro Models to Sport Titanium Frame: Report

Related Stories

Huawei Mate X3 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Madhav Sheth to Step Down as Realme India CEO: Reports
  4. Huawei Mate X3 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  6. Huawei P60 Series With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  7. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leak; Specifications, Design Tipped
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut: Details
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
#Latest Stories
  1. Madhav Sheth to Step Down as Realme India CEO, Michael Guo to Be Appointed: Reports
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch on April 4 Along With OnePlus Nord Buds 2: All Details
  3. Snap Launches ARES Division to Help Other Companies Build AR Features for Apps, Websites
  4. Canva Launches Magic AI Tools Along Other Features: All You Need To Know
  5. Ola Electric Testing Small Screens for Driver Assistance on S1 Pro Scooter, CEO Teases
  6. Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Tecno Spark 10 Pro With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro, Huawei P60 Art With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Over 2.78 Lakh EVs Registered in India in 2023, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
  10. Apple Said to Consider Bidding for English Football Streaming Rights on Apple TV+
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.