Tecno Spark 10 Pro was unveiled at MWC 2023 in February this year and launched globally earlier this month. The smartphone, with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and 32-megapixel selfie camera, has now launched in India at an entry-level price range. Tecno Spark 10 Pro will go live for sale in India starting March 24 in India. Unlike the global variant, the Indian launch of Tecno Spark 10 Pro will include three colour options. It will be available for purchase at all partner stores across the country.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price, availability

The newly launched Tecno Spark 10 Pro is an entry-level smartphone, priced at Rs. 12,499 for a 16GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. It is available in three colour options — Lunar Eclipse, Pearl White and Starry Black. The phone will go live for sale in India from March 24 across all partner stores.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications, features

The newly launched Tecno Spark 10 Pro runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12.6 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with a centrally-aligned single punch-hole cutout on the front, a starry glass back panel and flat edges.

The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with integrated Mali G52 GPU, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 8GB of Virtual RAM. For optics, the TecnoSpark 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also has an LED flash on its back panel. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flashlight.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro packs up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a USB type-C port for charging. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It measures 168.41 × 76.21 × 8.46mm.

