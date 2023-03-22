Technology News

Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked, Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Huawei Mate X3 is tipped to feature a 7.8-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2023 14:37 IST
Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked, Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei is teasing the design of Mate X3 through Weibo

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate X3 could pack 12GB of RAM
  • It is expected to succeed Huawei Mate X2
  • Huawei P60 series will be launched on March 23

Huawei Mate X3 is all set to go official in China on March 23 and the brand is actively teasing the design of the foldable smartphone on Weibo. Now, ahead of its official unveiling, the upcoming flagship has been leaked yet again. The Huawei Mate X3 is said to feature a 7.8-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor as well. Separately, a Huawei handset, thought to be the Huawei Mate X3 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. It is said to be listed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 12GB of RAM.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, on Weibo, posted alleged specifications of the Huawei Mate X3. As per the tipster, the foldable handset will feature a 7.8-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It is said to get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and a periscope lens. It could have Kunlun glass protection, wireless charging support, and an IPX8 rating for water resistance

Separately, a Huawei handset has also said to have been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number ALT-AL00. The listing believed to be that of Huawei Mate X3 suggests the Android 12 operating system. It also shows 1,312 points in single-core testing and 4,282 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 11.15GB of RAM, which could be translated to 12GB on paper.

The listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.75GHz and four cores capped at 2.02GHz. These CPU speeds refer to that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is the same SoC that powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Huawei Mate X3's launch is scheduled to take place on March 23 in China. The launch event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The Huawei P60 series, comprising vanilla Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro will also debut alongside.

A recent leak has indicated an Ultra Thin Glass display on the Huawei Mate X3. It suggested a 7.85-inch foldable display and a 6.45-inch cover display. 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Mate X3

Huawei Mate X3

  • KEY SPECS
Display (Primary) 7.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate X3, Huawei Mate X3 Specifications, Huawei Mate X2, Geekbench
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto G13 to Launch in India in March, Price Leaked Ahead of Debut: Report
Magic Eden Bitcoin Marketplace for Ordinal NFTs Rolled Out: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked, Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Date, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut
  3. Moto G13 May Launch in India Soon at This Price
  4. Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  5. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  7. Panasonic Lumix S5 II First Impressions
  8. Microsoft Could Soon Tie an Ethereum Wallet to its Edge Browser: Report
  9. Amazon to Lay Off 9,000 Employees in Another Round of Job Cuts
  10. Google Releases AI Chatbot Bard: Here's How It's Different From ChatGPT
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in New Colour Variant: Details
  2. Magic Eden Bitcoin Marketplace for Ordinal NFTs Rolled Out: All You Need to Know
  3. Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked, Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. Moto G13 to Launch in India in March, Price Leaked Ahead of Debut: Report
  5. Intel's Graphics Chief Raja Koduri to Depart at End of March, Will Start New Software Company to Rival Nvidia
  6. Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam! Fury of the Gods Post-Credits Scene, Lead Zachary Levi Confirms
  7. Microsoft Rolls Out 'Bing Image Creator' Based on OpenAI's DALL-E for Bing and Edge Browser
  8. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leaks Online; 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras, More Tipped
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Sale Tipped to Begin On March 28, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. ChatGPT With Voice Input Comes to Wear OS Smartwatches via Free 'WatchGPT' App: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.