Huawei Mate X3 is all set to go official in China on March 23 and the brand is actively teasing the design of the foldable smartphone on Weibo. Now, ahead of its official unveiling, the upcoming flagship has been leaked yet again. The Huawei Mate X3 is said to feature a 7.8-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor as well. Separately, a Huawei handset, thought to be the Huawei Mate X3 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. It is said to be listed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 12GB of RAM.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, on Weibo, posted alleged specifications of the Huawei Mate X3. As per the tipster, the foldable handset will feature a 7.8-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It is said to get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and a periscope lens. It could have Kunlun glass protection, wireless charging support, and an IPX8 rating for water resistance

Separately, a Huawei handset has also said to have been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number ALT-AL00. The listing believed to be that of Huawei Mate X3 suggests the Android 12 operating system. It also shows 1,312 points in single-core testing and 4,282 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 11.15GB of RAM, which could be translated to 12GB on paper.

The listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.75GHz and four cores capped at 2.02GHz. These CPU speeds refer to that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is the same SoC that powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Huawei Mate X3's launch is scheduled to take place on March 23 in China. The launch event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The Huawei P60 series, comprising vanilla Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro will also debut alongside.

A recent leak has indicated an Ultra Thin Glass display on the Huawei Mate X3. It suggested a 7.85-inch foldable display and a 6.45-inch cover display.

