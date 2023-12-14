Technology News

iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and More Receive Price Cuts During Imagine Store Sale

iPhone 15 can be purchased for Rs. 77,503 from Imagine, down from the original launch price of Rs. 79,900.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 December 2023 16:55 IST
iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and More Receive Price Cuts During Imagine Store Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 series was unveiled on September 12

Highlights
  • New iPhone models are currently available at discounted prices
  • Payments through HDFC Bank cards can avail up to Rs. 5,000 discount
  • iPhone 14 is available for Rs. 66,405
Apple's exclusive retail store Imagine seems to have kickstarted its year-end sale in India with significant discounts on the latest iPhone models. The iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro are currently available for purchase through Imagine Store with discounted price tags. The premium product seller has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer up to Rs. 5,000 instant discounts for customers purchasing handsets using their cards and EMI transactions. There are additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options.

The newly launched iPhone 15 can be purchased for Rs. 77,503, down from the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. It can be bought for just Rs. 72,503 by availing HDFC bank discount. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus has a starting price of Rs. 87,203 now, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 89,900. Bank-based offers will further lower the price to Rs. 82,203.

Meanwhile, the premium iPhone 15 Pro can be grabbed for Rs. 1,34,900 instead of Rs. 1,39,900. Customers can avail up to Rs. 4,000 cashback while making payments using HDFC bank cards. The top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is listed for the exact launch price of Rs. 1,59,900, however interested customers can save Rs. 4,000 with bank offers.

The iPhone 14 Pro was unveiled at the 'Far Out' event last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage option. Currently, Imagine Store is selling the handset for Rs. 1,19,900. The iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,39,900. It can now be purchased for Rs. 1,34,900.

Apple's iPhone 14 is available for Rs. 66,405, down from the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. By applying relevant bank offers it can be grabbed for just Rs. 62,405. The iPhone 14 Plus is also listed for Rs. 75,900 but there is an additional Rs. 4,000 instant bank offer. The iPhone 13 was released in the country in 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 79,900. This old iPhone model is available for Rs. 56,905 and the retail store is providing up to Rs. 2,000 bank discount

Besides iPhone models, Imagine Store is also selling the iPad, Mac and AirPods at discounted prices. To check out all the deals, head to the official Imagine online store.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
