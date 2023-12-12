Apple released the iOS 17.2 update on Monday (December 11) as the latest OS version for iPhone. The update includes security fixes, patches, improvements as well as new features. It brings Apple's long-awaited new Journal app (Review) to the iPhone. It also enables Spatial Video capture on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iOS 17.2 update also brings new actions for the iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button, new Weather widget, AirDrop improvements, and improvements to the Messages app. Further, the update brings Qi2 wireless charging support to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. However, the AirPlay in hotels feature and Apple Music collaborative playlists have been delayed and pushed to 2024.

After several weeks of testing, Apple has officially released iOS 17.2 to all compatible iPhone models alongside iPadOS 17.2, macOS 14.2 Sonoma, and watchOS 10.2 updates. The Cupertino-based tech giant has introduced the Journal app with the latest iOS update. The health and wellness-focused app that helps users record daily activities and thoughts was initially announced at the company's WWDC event in June alongside iOS 17. Users have the option to lock their Journal using Touch ID or Face ID and filters can be used to find bookmarked entries. Further, there are scheduled notifications to remind users to write when they choose to and iCloud syncs for the entries.

The iOS 17.2 update brings the ability to record spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which can then be viewed in 3D using the company's Vision Pro mixed reality headset. With the latest update, the iPhone 15 Pro models also get a boost in focusing speed and accuracy of its telephoto sensors while capturing distant objects.

With iOS 17.2, the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max gains a translate function. This can be used to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in another language.

Other features available in iOS 17.2 version are new Weather widgets, a Digital Clock widget, a Favourite Songs Playlist in Apple Music, a new sticker option in the context menu, AirDrop improvements, and Memoji updates. The Messages app gets new features, including a catch-up button that lets users easily jump to the first unread message in a conversation by tapping the arrow in the top-right corner. It also gets Contact Key Verification as a security feature to assist people facing digital threats.

Apple has also enabled Qi2 wireless charging support on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series with iOS 17.2. Further, Siri in the latest iOS version can access data from the Health app using your voice. Enhanced AutoFill, keyboard layout support for eight Saimi languages, and Sensitive Content Warning for stickers in Messages are other key highlights.

To download the latest iOS 17.2 update, head to Settings> General > Software Update and download and follow the instructions. Users are recommended to connect their iPhone to a power source until the update finishes installing.

Unfortunately, the Apple Music collaborative playlists feature that appeared in the iOS 17.2 beta versions is not available in the final version. This functionality allows users to add friends to their playlists and enables multiple users to add, record, and remove songs from the same playlist. iOS 17's AirPlay in hotel rooms feature is also not included in the final release. Apple has stated that these two features have been pushed to 2024.

