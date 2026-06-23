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RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Launch Date Announced; Design, Display Details Revealed

RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro features a Synaptics S3930 touch controller chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 10:43 IST
RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Launch Date Announced; Design, Display Details Revealed

Photo Credit: RedMagic

RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro is teased in two colour options

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Highlights
  • RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will offer 'RGB Liquid Cooling'
  • It could run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro was released in June last year
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The RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will be unveiled next week in China. The ZTE sub-brand Nubia has confirmed on Weibo that the new Android tablet is coming to its home country and has opened pre-reservations for the RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro on its official online store in China. The listing and Weibo teasers confirm the design and display specifications of the upcoming device. The RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will launch in two colourways and feature an 185Hz refresh-rate display.

RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Will Launch on June 30

The company has revealed that the upcoming RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will be introduced in China on June 30. The launch event will begin at 3.00pm in China (12:30pm IST). The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through its official website and JD.com. The listing shows the device in black and silver shades with RGB LEDs, resembling the design elements of the previous RedMagic Gaming tablets. The red colour button is placed on the side.

The RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro is teased to feature a 9.06-inch OLED panel with an 185Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness. The company says it has used an upgraded X10 luminescent material in the display. The tablet has a Synaptics S3930 touch controller chip and is teased to offer a 2000Hz instantaneous refresh rate, a 300Hz multi-finger native touch sampling rate.

For thermal management, the RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will offer 'RGB Liquid Cooling' technology. It features a transparent water-cooling design on the rear. 

Red Magic is expected to unveil the RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro as a successor to last year's Gaming Tablet 3 Pro. The latter was launched in markets outside China with Red Magic Astra branding, so we can expect the new model to launch with a different name in other global markets. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro was released in June last year with a starting price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This model has a 9.06-inch OLED display with 2.4K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, alongside up to 24GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. It carries an 8,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

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Red Magic Astra

Red Magic Astra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 9.06-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 9-megapixel
Resolution 2400x1540 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8200mAh
Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro

Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 9.06-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 9-megapixel
Resolution 1504x2400 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8200mAh
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Further reading: RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro, RedMagic, RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Specifications, RedMagic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Launch Date Announced; Design, Display Details Revealed
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