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Red Magic Astra 2 Confirmed to Debut as Global Variant of Upcoming Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro

Official teasers have already revealed several specifications of the upcoming Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 29 June 2026 14:19 IST
Red Magic Astra 2 Confirmed to Debut as Global Variant of Upcoming Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro

Photo Credit: Red Magic

Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will launch globally as the Astra 2

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Highlights
  • Red Magic confirms Astra 2 branding for global markets
  • The tablet will feature a 9.06-inch 185Hz OLED display
  • China launch for the gaming tablet is set for June 30
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Red Magic has confirmed that its upcoming Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will launch globally as the 'Red Magic Astra 2'. The announcement comes ahead of the tablet's debut in China, where the company has already started teasing several of its hardware features. The global branding maintains the naming convention introduced with the previous generation. In July 2025, the company launched the Red Magic Astra globally, a remodelled version of the Chinese Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro.

Red Magic Confirms Astra 2 Global Branding for Gaming Tablet 5 Pro

In a post on X, Red Magic confirmed that the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will launch in global markets as the Red Magic Astra 2. The company has yet to announce when the tablet will be introduced outside China.

The Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro is set to be unveiled in China on June 30 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST). Ahead of the launch, Red Magic has also started accepting reservations through its official online store as well as JD.com, in China.

Official teasers have already revealed several specifications of the upcoming Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro. It will carry a 9.06-inch OLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and the company's upgraded X10 luminescent display material. The tablet is also confirmed to use a Synaptics S3930 touch controller. It will support a 2,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate alongside a 300Hz native multi-finger touch sampling rate.

Thermal management of the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will rely on Red Magic's RGB Liquid Cooling technology. Promotional images also show a transparent cooling section on the rear panel. The tablet will be offered in black and silver colour options with RGB lighting and a red side-mounted button that matches the design language of previous Red Magic gaming tablets.

Although Red Magic has not yet confirmed the processor, the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro is widely expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is tipped to succeed last year's Gaming Tablet 3 Pro, which reached global markets as the Red Magic Astra. The newly confirmed Astra 2 model may be equipped with features similar to those of its Chinese counterpart.

The current Red Magic Astra, which launched globally in July last year, sports a 9.06-inch 2.4K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with the in-house RedCore R3 Pro gaming chip. It offers up to 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro storage, and runs on Android 15-based Redmagic OS 10.5. The tablet packs an 8,200mAh battery with fast charging support and features a 13-layer ICE-X cooling system. It also includes dual DTS:X Ultra speakers, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Red Magic Astra

Red Magic Astra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 9.06-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 9-megapixel
Resolution 2400x1540 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8200mAh
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Further reading: Red Magic Astra 2, Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro, Red Magic Astra, Red Magic
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Red Magic Astra 2 Confirmed to Debut as Global Variant of Upcoming Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro
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