iQOO 15 China Launch Date Announced; Colourways, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut

iQOO 15 will be the first handset from the company to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 October 2025 09:34 IST
iQOO 15 China Launch Date Announced; Colourways, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

The white and orange shade of iQOO 15 is teased to feature a cloud-like pattern

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 features a square camera deco with rounded corners
  • It will be available in black, green, white, and orange-white shades
  • It is the first iQOO flagship to support wireless charging
iQOO 15 launch date in China was announced on Thursday. The handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the iQOO 13. Ahead of launch, the China-based smartphone manufacturer has also revealed its colourways and design of the phone. It is teased to be available in four colour options, with one of them featuring a dual-pattern design. The iQOO 15, notably, is already confirmed to be the first handset from the company to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

iQOO 15 Launch Date

iQOO 15 will be launched in China on October 20 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per the company's latest post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The handset will be available in four colourways — black, green, dual-pattern white and orange, and white. The white and orange shade is teased to feature cloud-like elements.

iqoo 15 colours iQOO 15

Colourways of the upcoming iQOO 15
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

 

The handset appears to be similar to its predecessor in terms of appearance. Subsequent posts show a square camera deco with rounded corners, located at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The iQOO 15 has a metal frame and “Monster Inside” and iQOO branding at the bottom.

Like the iQOO 13, the power and volume buttons on the iQOO 15 appear to be placed on the right side, while the left side may be left clean.

Per previous reports, the iQOO 15 will be powered by the new Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a 2+6-core configuration, with a maximum clock speed of 4.6GHz. The SoC will be accompanied by the company's proprietary Q3 gaming chip. iQOO has also teased its upcoming handset to be the first handset in its flagship lineup to offer wireless charging support. It is also teased to pack a battery with a capacity larger than 7,000mAh.

iQOO 15 will debut with an IP68 + IP69 rating. IP68 makes the device dust-proof and protects it against continuous submersion in water under specific conditions, while IP69 makes it resistant to high-temperature and high-pressure water jets.

Apart from this, the upcoming flagship handset will be equipped with a new-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which is expected to deliver faster and more secure unlocking and support for fingerprint recognition even with wet fingers.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO 15 Launch, iQOO 15 Launch Date, iQOO 15 Features, iQOO
