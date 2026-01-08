Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini Launched in India With Dimensity 8450, Reno 15 Tags Along: Price, Features

The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 12:30 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini Launched in India With Dimensity 8450, Reno 15 Tags Along: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G is an all-new model in the company's Reno lineup in India

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Pro Mini models have a 200-megapixel main camera
  • The Reno 15 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor
  • The handsets have IP69 rating for dust and water resistance
The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G was launched in India on Thursday. It arrives as the succeessor to the Reno 14 series from 2024 and comprises four models — Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and Reno 15C. While the former two are build upon the features of the previous generation, the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G is a new model introduced in India for the first time. The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Price, Availability

The Oppo Reno 15 5G price in India begins at Rs. 45,999 for the base model with 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models are priced at Rs. 48,999 and Rs. 53,999, respectively.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G prices begin at Rs. 67,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively. The handsets will be available for purchase beginning January 13. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 15c 5G price is set at 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. It will be available in February

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini run on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. The Pro model sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with 450ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G is equipped with a smaller 6.32-inch 1.5K (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) LTPS AMOLED screen with the same refresh rate and peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection on top.

Under the hood, both Reno 15 Pro 5G models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G are equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and PDAF, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 116-degree field of view, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and 3.5x optical zoom.

On the front, the handsets have a 50-megapixel selfie camera. All cameras on the Oppo Reno 15 Pro models support up to 4K 60fps HDR video recording. Connectivity options on the Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. 

The handsets have an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric security and an X-Axis linear motor for haptics. They have an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G pack 6,500mAh and 6,200mAh batteries, respectively. Both models support 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The Pro variant also supports 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Reno 15 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Oppo Reno 15 5G runs on the same software as the Pro models and has the same connectivity options and IP rating. It sports a 6.59-inch (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) LTPS AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. 

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For optics, it is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It has the same front-facing camera as the Reno 15 Pro models.

The Oppo Reno 15 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.
 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G, Oppo Reno 15 5G, Oppo Reno 15 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 15 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini Launched in India With Dimensity 8450, Reno 15 Tags Along: Price, Features
