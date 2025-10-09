AnTuTu, the benchmarking platform, has released its list of top flagship smartphones based on CPU performance. The tests were conducted on AnTuTu V11 beta between September 1 and 30. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 took the top three spots on the list, respectively. All three phones are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The benchmarking platform tested the top-of-the-line storage models of the phones, featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ and Vivo X200 Ultra were in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

AnTuTu V11 Flagship Phones Performance Results: Snapdragon 8 Series Chipsets Take Lead

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max was first on the AnTuTu V11 beta benchmark results with an average score of 35,07,568 points in terms of CPU performance. The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 were in second and third positions with 35,03,549 and 34,92,556 points, respectively. Launched on September 25, all three phones in the lineup are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ and Vivo X200 Ultra were in fourth and fifth positions with an average score of 33,42,128 and 33,24,527, respectively. Both flagship handsets feature last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The two phones were followed by the Red Magic Magic 10S Pro+, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Satellite Edition, and Honor GT Pro. The three handsets feature the same chipset and storage capacity as the iQOO and Vivo flagships on the list. However, the 24GB RAM model of the Red Magic phone was tested. They scored 3,204,561, 3,137,585, and 3,132,141 points, respectively.

Out of the 10 flagship Android smartphones that were benchmarked, nine were equipped with a Snapdragon chip, and only one MediaTek SoC made it to the list. Vivo X200s, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, scored 3,063,873 points in CPU performance, taking ninth place on the list. Lastly, the Redmi K80 Pro came in 10th position with 2,948,253 points, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.