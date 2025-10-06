Qualcomm launched its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC last month, and several smartphone brands are preparing to unveil flagship devices powered by the same chipset. The Xiaomi 17 series became the first to arrive with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while upcoming launches include the Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, and OnePlus 15. Ahead of their formal reveal, a prominent Chinese tipster has leaked the camera specifications for all these smartphones, which will arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 Camera Details (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that three of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered smartphones will feature 50-megapixel primary rear cameras with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. The remaining one is said to pack a 50-megapixel camera with a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor.

Two upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered smartphones are tipped to use 50-megapixel telephoto cameras with 1/2.76-inch sensors. One forthcoming flagship could feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch sensor, while another one could get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor.

According to the tipster, all the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered smartphones will feature periscope telephoto cameras. Only one among them is said to support telephoto macro photography. While the tipster hasn't named the specific models, it's believed that the devices in question could be the Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, and Redmi K90 Pro.

The Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, and OnePlus 15 are scheduled to go official soon in China with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to officially confirm the launch of Redmi K90 Pro.

Meanwhile, Realme previously revealed that its Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a triple camera setup, including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. It will come with R1 graphics chip and a dual symmetrical speaker setup. It will have a BOE made display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 15 is confirmed to boast a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will feature iQOO's Q3 gaming chip, IP68 + IP69 rated build, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging support. The battery capacity of the phone will be over 7,000mAh.

The OnePlus 15 is teased to be available in a Sand Dune colourway with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 skin. It will sport an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

