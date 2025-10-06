Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in China

These upcoming flagship smartphones could feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 1/2.76-inch sensors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 October 2025 12:47 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in China

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 will come with IP68 + IP69 rated build

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered phones could get 50-megapixel sensor
  • Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor
  • iQOO 15 is confirmed to boast a 6.85-inch display
Advertisement

Qualcomm launched its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC last month, and several smartphone brands are preparing to unveil flagship devices powered by the same chipset. The Xiaomi 17 series became the first to arrive with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while upcoming launches include the Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, and OnePlus 15. Ahead of their formal reveal, a prominent Chinese tipster has leaked the camera specifications for all these smartphones, which will arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 Camera Details (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that three of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered smartphones will feature 50-megapixel primary rear cameras with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. The remaining one is said to pack a 50-megapixel camera with a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor.

Two upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered smartphones are tipped to use 50-megapixel telephoto cameras with 1/2.76-inch sensors. One forthcoming flagship could feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch sensor, while another one could get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor.

According to the tipster, all the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered smartphones will feature periscope telephoto cameras. Only one among them is said to support telephoto macro photography. While the tipster hasn't named the specific models, it's believed that the devices in question could be the Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, and Redmi K90 Pro.

The Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, and OnePlus 15 are scheduled to go official soon in China with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to officially confirm the launch of Redmi K90 Pro.

Meanwhile, Realme previously revealed that its Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a triple camera setup, including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. It will come with R1 graphics chip and a dual symmetrical speaker setup. It will have a BOE made display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 15 is confirmed to boast a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will feature iQOO's Q3 gaming chip, IP68 + IP69 rated build, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging support. The battery capacity of the phone will be over 7,000mAh.

The OnePlus 15 is teased to be available in a Sand Dune colourway with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 skin. It will sport an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, Realme, OnePlus 15, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 15 Series Key Specifications and India Launch Timeline Leaked

Related Stories

Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in China
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale to Start on This Date; Bank Offers Teased
  2. Xiaomi 17T Pro Surfaces on IMEI Database Earlier Than Expected
  3. China Commences The Underwater Data Center To Foster Energy-Efficiency
  4. OnePlus 15 Said to Carry the Largest Battery on a OnePlus Smartphone
  5. China Debuts 'World's Mightiest' Centrifuge Hitting 300 Times Earth's Gravity
#Latest Stories
  1. China Commences The Underwater Data Center To Foster Energy-Efficiency
  2. ESA Expands Deep Space Network with New Australian Antenna
  3. Over 100 Million Buildings Worldwide Could Face Flooding Risk From Rising Seas, Study Warns
  4. China Debuts ‘World’s Mightiest’ Centrifuge Hitting 300 Times Earth’s Gravity
  5. Swiss Solar Furnaces Recycling Watchmakers’ Waste Metal
  6. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know About Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Starrer Movie
  7. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. The Game: You Never Play Alone Streaming Now on Netflix: What You Need to Know?
  9. Soch Toh Parey OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Punjabi Romance Movie Online?
  10. Game of Glory OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »