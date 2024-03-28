Technology News

iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Pad 2 Key Features Leaked; iQoo Neo 10 Tipped to Launch Soon

iQoo Z9 Turbo is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2024 20:09 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 10 is expected to succeed the iQoo Neo 9 (pictured)

  • iQoo Z9 Turbo is expected to launch alongside iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9x
  • The company is said to launch a rebranded Vivo Pad 3 Pro as iQoo Pad 2
  • The iQoo Neo 10 could feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
iQoo is expected to launch a range of new products later this year. The company is tipped to launch the iQoo Z9 Turbo alongside other models in the lineup. It is reportedly also working on an iQoo Pad 2 model that is expected to succeed and offer upgrades over the iQoo Pad, which was unveiled in May 2023. Details about these devices have surfaced online previously. Now, a tipster has suggested some key features of these purported models again. The tipster has also offered details on another upcoming iQoo phone.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo suggesting specifications of some upcoming iQoo products. One of the models, they claimed, is likely to sport a 1.5K OLED display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery. Based on earlier leaks, this is expected to be the iQoo Z9 Turbo. It has previously been tipped to launch in April alongside the base iQoo Z9 and an iQoo Z9x.

Notably, iQoo has officially confirmed that a new iQoo Z9 variant will be introduced in China in April with Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It is expected to be the iQoo Z9 Turbo. However, the company has yet to reveal more details about the upcoming model or series.

The second iQoo product that the tipster talks about is the iQoo Pad 2, which has also been leaked earlier. The new leak claims that the tablet is likely to feature a 13-inch 3.1K LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, and a large 11,500mAh battery. It is expected to be a rebadged version of the Vivo Pad 3 Pro, which was recently launched in China.

Details of a previously unheard iQoo model were also leaked by the tipster. It is suggested that this model is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 1.5K OLED display, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Although the moniker has not been confirmed or tipped, it is speculated to be the iQoo Neo 9s, iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition, or the iQoo Neo 10 model. It is best to take this speculation with a pinch of salt until we know more about this model.

iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Pad 2, iQoo Neo 10, iQoo Neo 9s, iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition, iQoo
