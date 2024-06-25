Vivo Pad 3 Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Variants Revealed

Vivo Pad 3 has been quietly listed on the company's official website in China. However, Vivo has not revealed all the details of the tablet. The design, colourways as well as the RAM and storage configurations of the tablet have been confirmed. The Vivo Pad 3 will join the Vivo Pad 3 Pro, which was introduced in March this year. As the moniker suggests, the upcoming tablet will be a watered-down variant of the Pro model, and is expected to be cheaper.

Vivo Pad 3 design, colour options, RAM and storage variants

The Vivo Pad 3 appears with a flat display with uniform bezels and a slightly raised, circular rear camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The tablet is listed in the Vivo China e-store with three colourways - Cold Star Grey, Spring Tide Blue, and Thin Purple (translated from Chinese).

The official listing also confirms that the Vivo Pad 3 will be available for purchase in four RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The company has yet to confirm the prices of these variants. The tablet will be open for pre-orders in China starting June 28.

Vivo Pad 3 specifications (expected)

Vivo Pad 3 is speculated to be a rebranded iQoo Pad 2. Its design and the RAM and storage variants are similar to the iQoo tablet. Therefore, if the speculations are correct, the Vivo Pad 3 will likely launch with similar features as the iQoo Pad 2.

The iQoo Pad 2, unveiled in China in May this year, comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 10,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It sports a 12.05-inch 120Hz display, ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4, and is equipped with an eight-speaker audio system. The tablet gets a 5-megapixel front camera, and an 8-megapixel rear sensor alongside an LED flash unit.

iQoo Pad 2 in China starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB version is listed at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000). The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, on the other hand, are marked at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000), respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.