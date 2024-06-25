Technology News

Vivo Pad 3 Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Variants Revealed

Vivo Pad 3 is expected to be a rebranded version of the iQoo Pad 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2024 13:18 IST
Vivo Pad 3 Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Variants Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Pad 3 is listed with blue, grey and purple colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo Pad 3 will be available in China in four RAM and storage options
  • The tablet is expected to be a rebranded version of the iQoo Pad 2
  • The Vivo Pad 3 is confirmed to feature a single rear camera unit
Vivo Pad 3 has been quietly listed on the company's official website in China. However, Vivo has not revealed all the details of the tablet. The design, colourways as well as the RAM and storage configurations of the tablet have been confirmed. The Vivo Pad 3 will join the Vivo Pad 3 Pro, which was introduced in March this year. As the moniker suggests, the upcoming tablet will be a watered-down variant of the Pro model, and is expected to be cheaper.

Vivo Pad 3 design, colour options, RAM and storage variants

The Vivo Pad 3 appears with a flat display with uniform bezels and a slightly raised, circular rear camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The tablet is listed in the Vivo China e-store with three colourways - Cold Star Grey, Spring Tide Blue, and Thin Purple (translated from Chinese).

The official listing also confirms that the Vivo Pad 3 will be available for purchase in four RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The company has yet to confirm the prices of these variants. The tablet will be open for pre-orders in China starting June 28.

Vivo Pad 3 specifications (expected)

Vivo Pad 3 is speculated to be a rebranded iQoo Pad 2. Its design and the RAM and storage variants are similar to the iQoo tablet. Therefore, if the speculations are correct, the Vivo Pad 3 will likely launch with similar features as the iQoo Pad 2.

The iQoo Pad 2, unveiled in China in May this year, comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 10,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It sports a 12.05-inch 120Hz display, ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4, and is equipped with an eight-speaker audio system. The tablet gets a 5-megapixel front camera, and an 8-megapixel rear sensor alongside an LED flash unit.

iQoo Pad 2 in China starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB version is listed at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000). The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, on the other hand, are marked at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000), respectively.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Pad 3

upcoming
Vivo Pad 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.05-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android 4
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
iQOO Pad 2

iQOO Pad 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.05-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1968x2800 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Comments

Vivo Pad 3, Vivo Pad 3 specifications, Vivo Pad 3 launch, Vivo, iQoo Pad 2, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
