iQoo Pad 2 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset was announced in China in May with three RAM and storage options. Now, the Vivo sub-brand has made the tablet available in a new 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration. The new version was unveiled alongside the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ smartphone on Thursday. The iQoo Pad 2 Pro boasts a 13-inch display with 3.1K resolution. It offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and is backed by an 11,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

iQoo Pad 2 Pro price

The newly launched 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant of iQoo Pad 2 Pro is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000). It is currently up for sale in China in Blue Ting, Gray Crystal and Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) colourways. Customers who purchase the tablet before September can receive an iQoo Stylus worth CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,500) and a get a discount of up to CNY 300 (roughly Rs. 3,400) on the iQoo Smart Touch Keyboard 2 Pro and iQoo Pencil Air.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro was initially announced in May. The new version will sit alongside the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB RAM and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,000), CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 41,000) and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 45,000), respectively.

iQoo Pad 2 Pro specifications

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro runs on Android 14 based OriginOS 4 and features a 13-inch 3.1K (2,064x3,096 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage. It comes with a three-dimensional cooling system with a 37,000mm square heat dissipation area.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a gravity sensor, light sensor colour temperature sensor, hall sensor, and gyroscope. It supports facial recognition for authentication. The tablet comes with eight speakers.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro carries an 11,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The battery is rated to deliver up to 14.8 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It is said to provide up to 17.7 hours of offline viewing time and up to 10.8 hours of video calling time on a single charge. The tablet measures 289.56x198.32x6.64mm and weighs 679 grams.

