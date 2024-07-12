Technology News

iQoo Pad 2 Pro 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Pad 2 Pro runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 July 2024 17:00 IST
iQoo Pad 2 Pro 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Pad 2 Pro carries an 11,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • iQoo Pad 2 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera.
  • iQoo Pad 2 Pro runs on Android 14 based OriginOS 4
  • The tablet was initially announced in May
Advertisement

iQoo Pad 2 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset was announced in China in May with three RAM and storage options. Now, the Vivo sub-brand has made the tablet available in a new 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration. The new version was unveiled alongside the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ smartphone on Thursday. The iQoo Pad 2 Pro boasts a 13-inch display with 3.1K resolution. It offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and is backed by an 11,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

iQoo Pad 2 Pro price

The newly launched 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant of iQoo Pad 2 Pro is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000). It is currently up for sale in China in Blue Ting, Gray Crystal and Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) colourways. Customers who purchase the tablet before September can receive an iQoo Stylus worth CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,500) and a get a discount of up to CNY 300 (roughly Rs. 3,400) on the iQoo Smart Touch Keyboard 2 Pro and iQoo Pencil Air.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro was initially announced in May. The new version will sit alongside the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB RAM and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,000), CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 41,000) and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 45,000), respectively.

iQoo Pad 2 Pro specifications

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro runs on Android 14 based OriginOS 4 and features a 13-inch 3.1K (2,064x3,096 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage. It comes with a three-dimensional cooling system with a 37,000mm square heat dissipation area.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a gravity sensor, light sensor colour temperature sensor, hall sensor, and gyroscope. It supports facial recognition for authentication. The tablet comes with eight speakers.

The iQoo Pad 2 Pro carries an 11,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The battery is rated to deliver up to 14.8 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It is said to provide up to 17.7 hours of offline viewing time and up to 10.8 hours of video calling time on a single charge. The tablet measures 289.56x198.32x6.64mm and weighs 679 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Pad 2 Pro

iQOO Pad 2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2064x3096 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11500mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 Pro Price, iQoo Pad 2 Pro Specifications, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bihar Officials Plan State-Wide Uniform Blockchain for IT, E-Governance Uses, Invites Bidders

Related Stories

iQoo Pad 2 Pro 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. iQoo Pad 2 Pro Launched in a New RAM and Storage Variant
  3. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Review: Stylish Performer Packed with Useful AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic Vs 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Periscope Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Translation Feature for Messages Using Google’s Technology
  3. Apple’s ‘Tap-and-Go’ NFC Gets EU Approval After the iPhone Maker Agrees to Open It to Third-Party Apps
  4. Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  5. Elon Musk’s X May Be Testing ‘Dislike’ Button on iOS as a Way to Downvote Posts
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Shares the Five Levels to Reach Superintelligent AI With Its Employees
  7. iQoo Pad 2 Pro 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Amazfit Announces Deals on Smartwatches for Amazon Prime Day Sale; Helio Ring May Launch Soon
  9. Google DeepMind Is Integrating Gemini 1.5 Pro in Robots That Can Navigate Real-World Environments
  10. Bihar Officials Plan State-Wide Uniform Blockchain for IT, E-Governance Uses, Invites Bidders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »